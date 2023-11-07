ANY.RUN Sandbox Releases a Tool for Analyzing Malicious Scripts

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍, a leading interactive malware analysis platform, announced the release of 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫, a new feature that enables users to analyze malicious scripts.

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐬: 𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭

Script-based attacks are becoming increasingly common, as attackers are finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in operating systems and applications. Scripting languages are commonly used for legitimate purposes, such as automating tasks. However, attackers can use them to carry out illicit activities, such as stealing data, installing malware, or taking control of devices.

𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫: 𝐀𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

Script Tracer is a valuable addition to the ANY.RUN sandbox. It lets analysts examine scripts written in different languages, including JScript, VBScript, VBA, and Macro 4.0. This makes it a versatile tool, allowing cybersecurity professionals to:

· Track scripts’ commands and their results

· Expose executable files’ use of scripts

· Investigate VBS and JS-based malware

· Examine macros and scripts inside Microsoft Office documents

With Script Tracer, organizations can gain a deeper understanding of script-based attacks and take the necessary steps to protect their systems.

The tool filters events to show only the most important ones, avoiding information overload.

It is available to all users and works in all of ANY.RUN's supported Windows operating systems, from Windows 7 to Windows 11.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN’s interactive malware analysis platform provides a powerful tool for analyzing steganographic and other types of attacks. By allowing users to observe malware behavior in a controlled environment through direct interaction, ANY.RUN can effectively expose threats and provide detailed reports on each of them.