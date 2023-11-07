iFlex Stretch Studios Awards 20 Franchise Licenses with Expansion in Utah, Idaho, and Spokane, WA
Increases Awarded License Total to 184SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the assisted stretching concept created by the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care – announced today the signing of a new regional developer agreement with Scott Hatter to develop 20 locations in Utah, Idaho, and Spokane, WA. This partnership is set to advance the iFlex presence across this region, introducing an innovative wellness solution to this area.
Hatter, a distinguished entrepreneur with a proven track record in business growth and development, brings a fresh, innovative perspective to the iFlex Stretch Studios family. Known for his strategic investment and management in burgeoning markets, he will now spearhead the expansion of the iFlex brand.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scott into our rapidly expanding fold," says James Adelman, President of iFlex. "Scott's business acumen and his passion for wellness make him an ideal fit for our company as we continue to provide unparalleled assisted stretching services to a wider audience."
iFlex Stretch Studios is steadfast in its commitment to providing accessible and convenient professional assisted stretching services. The collaboration with Hatter is an essential advancement towards increasing the company's footprint in the Utah, Idaho, and Spokane regions. By joining forces with a seasoned entrepreneur like Hatter, iFlex Stretch Studios aims not only to expand geographically but also to enrich the communities in these areas with the proven benefits of assisted stretching. The initiative reflects the company’s dedication to fostering wellness and enhancing the quality of life for its clients. Through this strategic partnership, iFlex Stretch Studios is set to solidify its position as a leader in promoting health and well-being through innovative services.
“Aligning with iFlex Stretch Studios is more than just a business opportunity—it’s a chance to impact lives positively,” says Hatter. “We’re excited to introduce a network of studios that will be instrumental in helping individuals enhance their ActiveSpan™, ensuring a more vibrant, active lifestyle for customers.”
ActiveSpan, iFlex’s proprietary approach, emphasizes the significance of maintaining an active lifestyle throughout one’s life. This concept is deeply ingrained in the company’s ethos and serves as a guiding principle for its services. The new franchises signify a leap forward in making professional assisted stretching a routine part of people’s lives, enhancing their ability to stay active and engaged in their passions.
This latest expansion brings the total to 184 franchises awarded to regional developers across the United States, including markets such as Northern Virginia, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and San Jose. iFlex's ongoing growth underscores its commitment to its foundational mission: ensuring that professional assisted stretching is universally accessible and becomes an integral part of everyday health and wellness regimens.
“As our franchise network grows robustly across multiple states, it’s clear that iFlex Stretch Studios is not just expanding — we are setting a new standard in wellness franchising,” says Lyle Myers, Chief Development Officer of iFlex. “Prospective franchisees are quickly recognizing the unique opportunity to join a movement that’s right on trend in the marketplace and enriches the health of the communities we serve. We offer a business model that combines innovation with a deep commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of our customers.”
For more information on franchise opportunities with iFlex Stretch Studios, please visit www.iflexfranchise.com.
About iFlex
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.iflexfranchise.com.
