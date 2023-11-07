The Original Foodies
Local Author discusses her second book, Eating My Way Through Life at library with books signing.PHOENIXVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenixville Public Library Welcomes Local Author, Janice O'Brien on Thursday evening, November 16, 2023. The author will discuss her writing process, read excerpts from her book, Eating My Way Through Life and sign books. Free registration for this event is available for in person or online attendance here.
O’Brien’s family were foodies long before the term came into our vernacular. This collection of stories is about a family where food was priority and the common denominator that united them. Growing up in the 1950s and 60s, O’Brien’s family spent Sundays together, and her mother cooked and baked everything from scratch. She followed in her family's footsteps and became a talented cook, trying new recipes, loving to bake, and hosting guests, just like her ancestors.
Reviews
“I love it! Lots of delectable details ... mouthwatering but also family love and togetherness, plus friendship and neighborliness...” ~ Sindiwe Magona Ph.D, Award-winning South African author, storyteller and poet.
“Eating My Way Through Life” leaves a sweet taste in your mouth. I didn’t want the story to end! ~ review, Amazon.com
“From home-baked apple pies to Shirley Temples and satisfying slices of pizza to meals in Bermuda, London, Italy, Ireland, and Germany, we are on an exciting gastronomic tour.” ~ review, Amazon.com
In 2015, O’Brien released her first book, Poems I Wrote When I Wasn’t Talking, which features two award-winning poems. After living most of her life in the New York metropolitan area, O’Brien now lives in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Eating My Way Through Life, Family Stories of Skilled Cooks & Tasty Food is available at Amazon.com, and coming soon at Barnes & Noble Press.
