Polish liquor stores Al. Capone chooses LEAFIO AI Retail Platform to optimize inventory and space planning operations

Polish liquor store Al. Capone chooses the LEAFIO AI Retail Platform to optimize inventory and space planning operations.
We are inspired by Al.Capone goal – to become the number one alcohol chain in Poland. I am confident that implementing the LEAFIO AI Retail Platform will greatly accelerate its achievement. ”LEWES, DELAWARE, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al. Capone, one of the leading specialized liquor store chains in Poland, chooses LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions to optimize inventory and space planning operations.
— Alex Medwin, CEO of LEAFIO Inc.
Founded in 2010, Al. Capone is now represented by 100 stores in 12 out of 16 provinces of Poland. The retailer's assortment includes more than 4,000 SKUs, where you can find not only a wide variety of local and imported brands but also private-label products.
Al. Capone is constantly strengthening its business position among other companies in the industry. The company not only effectively influences the market but also runs systematic and rapid expansion. Thus, the retailer needed a solution that would automate processes and leverage the power of artificial intelligence for data-driven planning and management. It's not surprising that to solve this complex task, the choice fell to the LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions software.
LEAFIO has provided a full range of services for retail companies worldwide for over 15 years, including business process consulting, software integration, staff training, and piloting. A long-term partnership and deep investment into clients’ financial success have already become the hallmark and distinctive feature of LEAFIO’s team of experts.
“We are extremely proud and excited about our partnership with Al. Capone. We are impressed and inspired by their goal – to become the number one alcohol sales chain in Poland. I am confident that the implementation of the LEAFIO Inventory Optimization and Shelf Efficiency solutions will greatly accelerate its achievement because the constant support and quick financial results of our clients are at the heart of everything we do,” says Alex Medwin, CEO of LEAFIO Inc.
“Our mission is to ensure that our guests can find all the alcohol products from all over the world at competitive prices. Having experience in inventory management based on a local ERP system and the absence of an automated merchandising system, we understood that it was almost impossible to achieve needed balance without investing in high-tech software,” says Maciej Kureczko, Commercial Director and Board Member of Al. Capone. “From the very first meetings, we were pleasantly surprised by the LEAFIO team’s expertise and their approach to implementation. The undoubted advantage of the product is that the LEAFIO AI PLATFORM allows us to implement two solutions and optimize two processes simultaneously.”
Indeed, under the hood of a user-friendly interface, LEAFIO’s cloud solution combines a number of functions vital for adequate inventory and merchandising management. The LEAFIO Inventory Optimization module allows the retailer to fully automate replenishment, build a multi-echelon supply chain, manage promotions, and keep abreast of the stock situation through a visual dashboard. With the Shelf Efficiency automated planogram software, the retailer can easily create planograms, optimize shelf space, manage stores’ task execution, and make informed decisions with comprehensive merchandising analytics.
“Every new project is a new challenge for our entire team because each client and each business is unique. At the same time, when it comes to the features of inventory management and merchandising in the alcohol category, we perfectly understand how to deal with it. Pronounced seasonality, wholesale, extraordinary demand, a high share of imports, limited storage space, and frequent promotions are just some of the challenges retailers face in this industry. And this is what we can effectively handle thanks to the system’s advanced algorithms and our team’s in-depth expert consulting,” says the LEAFIO Implementation Team Lead.
About LEAFIO AI RETAIL SOLUTIONS:
LEAFIO AI Retail Platform equips retailers with robust, agile, and adaptable automation solutions. It serves 160 retail companies in 18 countries, helping them gain a competitive edge in the market, increase resistance to disruption, and generate more revenue with a higher margin. LEAFIO creates AI-driven software for retail supply chain processes, inventory optimization, merchandising management, assortment performance, and trade promotion forecasting.
About Al.Capone:
Al. Capone is the leading liquor store chain in Poland. Founded in 2010, Al. Capone is now represented by 100 stores in 12 out of 16 provinces of Poland. The retailer's assortment includes more than 4,000 SKUs, where you can find not only a wide variety of local and imported brands but also private-label products.
