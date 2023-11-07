Multi-award-winning HORISEN SMS Platform: A Versatile Solution for Wholesale Messaging Business

A Versatile Solution for Wholesale Messaging Business

HORISEN has gathered significant acknowledgements since 2017 when it was recognized as the Best SMS Platform Provider “Wholesale Solution” for the first time.

RORSCHACH, SWITZERLAND, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, HORISEN SMS Platform secured two awards celebrating its excellence: Best Wholesale Messaging Platform at the Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards Ceremony and the seventh consecutive award at GCCM as the Best SMS Platform Provider – Wholesale Solution.

So, what is the secret behind the success of the HORISEN SMS Platform and its wide-ranging capabilities?

Why is the HORISEN SMS Platform such a Powerful Tool?

HORISEN SMS Platform is a game-changing wholesale SMS tool that empowers companies to manage their entire SMS business seamlessly. It is a carrier-neutral, and user-friendly SMS trading solution that can be cloud-based and on-premises, designed exclusively for SMS business operations. From partner management and pricing to routing, support, testing, billing, and reporting, it covers every facet of wholesale SMS.

Benefits for Telecom Operators

The platform is tailored to meet the automation, flexibility, and scalability needs of our clients. It enables businesses to boost revenue and grow alongside their operations. With features like partner management, pricing, routing, and comprehensive support, it streamlines wholesale SMS operations and enhances profitability.

Ideal for SMS Resellers

Our platform is ideal for resellers, offering intelligent reseller, customer, and user management. There are no limitations in terms of supplier connections, customers, users, rate plans, and more. It's a customer-centric SMS business suite that empowers users to customize their solutions, rate plans, and interface. Plus, it can be entirely cloud-based, eliminating the need for third-party software and enabling flexibility and accessibility.

Routing Excellence

The standout feature of our platform is the ability to select routing and delivery speed for SMS, with routing changes taking effect in less than 10 seconds. To meet the industry's high standards for control and agility, HORISEN seamlessly aligns with these key benchmarks.

Cloud-Based or On-Premise: The Choice is Yours

HORISEN offers both cloud-based and on-premise options to cater to customers' diverse needs and preferences. The choice between hosted and on-premise depends on the specific requirements and preferences of each user. That is why HORISEN provides both options to ensure maximum flexibility and convenience.

Scalable Traffic Management

With its powerful routing options and high scalability, HORISEN SMS Platform can handle sending billions of SMS per month. It also offers traffic scheduling to accommodate your business growth. Additionally, HORISEN’s 24/7 professional support team ensures seamless traffic management.

HORISEN SMS Platform represents a versatile, powerful, and user-friendly solution for wholesale SMS businesses. Its extensive capabilities, routing efficiency, and flexibility make it a top choice for businesses looking to thrive in the dynamic SMS industry. With the platform's constant innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction, it continues to be acknowledged by the industry and paves the way for success in wholesale SMS operations acquiring new clients among the major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), MVNOs, Voice Carriers and SMS Aggregators, OTTs, CPaaS Providers, Entreprises, etc.