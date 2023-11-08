Beyond Boundaries: BCG and Vogue Polska Explore the Impact of DEI on the Fashion Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new era of fashion is dawning, bringing with it hope for greater openness. In an age of increasing social awareness, we are witnessing significant changes in this industry. What can we observe, and what can we expect in terms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)? Answers to these questions are provided by the authors of the report "Beyond Boundaries: Diversity and AI in Fashion," prepared by Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Vogue Polska.
In recent years, attention to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the fashion industry has grown. The report was officially launched at the Business Fashion Environment Summit (BFES) conference in Warsaw.
Strategy is just the first step
Leading brands are publishing ambitious DEI strategies and setting goals to achieve them. Examples of such companies like Hugo Boss, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger and Lululemon demonstrate an increasing awareness among major fashion players regarding the need to implement initiatives promoting equality and inclusivity both within organizations and towards consumers.
"There is no doubt that the fashion sector is undergoing a significant transformation. Already, 9 out of 10 surveyed companies have developed a DEI strategy, and two-thirds have set goals for 2023. However, this is a long-term process. In practice, less than 40% of companies in the industry have a gender-diverse management, and only 50% offer clothing for various body types," observes Oktawian Zając, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Head of BCG Warsaw Office.
Despite progress, achieving full diversity remains a challenge for both companies, employees, and customers.
DEI as a key to innovation
Introducing greater inclusivity into the fashion industry can bring companies not only internal benefits such as increased innovation but also a competitive advantage in the market, including the commercial success of collections. Additionally, inclusive companies tend to have a much higher engagement rate and employee retention, even among those who do not represent any minority group.
"Inclusivity is not just a moral issue – diversity drives innovation, and a sense of integration and psychological safety increases employee satisfaction by up to 50%, reducing employee turnover by nearly one-third and increasing innovation revenues by up to 19 percentage points," adds Oktawian Zając.
AI enters the Fashion Industry
Companies that achieve the most significant success focus on data gathering and the use of data analysis techniques to better understand diversity within their organization and monitor progress. As demonstrated by BCG's study:
• A remarkable 71% of respondents still believe that the benefits of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) – such as time savings, error reduction, and improved innovation - outweigh potential risks.
• Compared to rank-and-file employees, managers are more optimistic about artificial intelligence (20 percentage points) and are more willing to use it regularly (60 percentage points). This reflects the growing importance of GenAI, which promises to support creativity and business processes.
• Artificial intelligence also introduces new challenges, such as ensuring copyright protection, internal corporate policies, and avoiding bias or discrimination. In industries related to fashion and retail, AI opens up groundbreaking opportunities but requires a cautious approach.
"We are witnessing a shift towards a broader, more inclusive representation of beauty. This evolution is not just a trend; it is driven by deeply rooted cultural changes and the call of a new generation for true representation. Vogue Polska has always believed that fashion, as a powerful medium shaping social norms, has an important role to play. It is crucial that concepts like diversity, equality, and integration – known as DEI – transition from trendy slogans to integral parts of organizational strategies," concludes Kasia Jordan-Kulczyk, Publisher of Vogue Polska.
The report "Beyond Boundaries: Diversity and AI in Fashion," prepared by Boston Consulting Group and Vogue Polska, contains specific recommendations for fashion companies that want to promote greater inclusivity and diversity both internally and in their interactions with customers. Fashion is entering a new reality where people come first, opening the door to transformation across the entire industry.
The report is available at the following link.
Boston Consulting Group
