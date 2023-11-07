PPDS Joins Flux Innovation Lounge as a Premier Innovation Partner With Philips Professional Displays
Creative agency Engage Works welcomes PPDS as its latest partner, showcasing Philips Professional Displays in their collaboration space, Flux Innovation Lounge.
We look forward to collaborating with PPDS on sustainability events, with a shared commitment to transformative change, making Flux a true hub for meaningful innovation.”LONDON, UK, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative technology agency Engage Works proudly welcomes PPDS as its latest innovation partner, showcasing Philips Professional Displays in their pioneering hybrid collaboration space, Flux Innovation Lounge. PPDS, a global leader in professional display solutions, is set to enhance the immersive experiences within Flux with cutting-edge Philips digital signage solutions.
— Steve Blyth, Founder and Group CEO of Engage Works
Philips digital signage goes beyond the ordinary, bringing business vision to life with solutions that captivate audiences through flawless quality, perfect resolution, and high brightness. Engage Works has collaborated with PPDS to integrate nine 55” Philips dvLED displays, forming a showstopping touchscreen videowall within the Flux Innovation Lounge. The lounge also features the Philips Stretch S-Line display, characterised by a unique 32:9 design, 1920 x 540 resolution, high-brightness output, and versatile linking for efficient use of space. And, the highly popular Philips Tableaux display, which offers paper-free POS posters with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays, showcasing 60,000 colours and featuring the company’s Android SoC processor, embodying sustainable and future-focused technology.
PPDS sees the Flux Innovation Lounge as a strategic venue for exclusive product launches, including an exciting new range planned for early 2024. Furthermore, the company plans to host sustainability events, aligning with its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The company aims to utilise Flux for special events that underscore its dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, fostering lasting sustainable change.
"At PPDS, as a responsible company, we operate sustainably and meet high ESG standards. Flux provides us with a dynamic platform to showcase our innovations and commitment to transformative change," says a Philips spokesperson.
For PPDS, sustainability is about much more than words or short-term actions, and we are committed to helping businesses everywhere join the journey for a sustainable vision. Flux provides us with a dynamic platform to share our pioneering products, innovations and commitment to transformative change in an easily accessible, inspiring and synergistic environment," says Martin Ware, UK Sales Director at PPDS.
Steve Blyth, Founder and Group CEO of Engage Works, says; "We are delighted to welcome PPDS as our latest innovation partner, integrating Philips Professional Displays in Flux Innovation Lounge. Their cutting-edge digital signage solutions, showcased by the LED videowall and the Tableaux ePaper display, further solidify Flux as a leading, dynamic space where technology and creativity converge. We look forward to collaborating with PPDS on sustainability events, with a shared commitment to transformative change, making Flux a true hub for meaningful innovation."
Flux Innovation Lounge, conceptualised by Engage Works, offers a unique blend of physical and virtual experiences, encouraging business innovation through curated technology, engaging events, and immersive experiences. The addition of Philips Professional Displays and more technology partners to be announced ensures Flux remains at the forefront of business innovation.
Flux Innovation Lounge is available for hire for in-person events, hybrid events, collaboration workshops, and client sessions utilising the latest technology. For booking information, contact Richard Ward at richard.ward@engageworks.com.
Engage Works, a leading creative agency invites interested parties to explore the possibilities at Flux Innovation Lounge and experience firsthand how technology can elevate communication, collaboration, and innovation.
For further information about Flux Innovation Lounge and Engage Works, visit www.engageworks.com/flux.
-ENDS-
For further press information, interviews or photography, please contact the Engage Works press office:
Vanessa Whiteside-Oram, Versa Marketing | vanessa.whiteside-oram@engageworks.com | 07495610430
Notes to editors
About Engage Works
Engage Works is a full-service, creative agency deploying world-class design and leading-edge technology to imagine and realise bespoke immersive experiences. Our designers and creative technologists – based in London and Dubai – create brand experiences, innovation centres, museums, exhibitions and marketing suites designed to enhance communication through powerful, immersive storytelling, driving human engagement, collaboration, business transformation, sales acceleration, and human engagement.
www.engageworks.com
About the Flux Innovation Lounge:
Flux is where ideas and technology collide. This unique hybrid collaboration space, nestled in the Greenwich Design District, London, redefines the art of the possible, inviting you to think differently in a technology-rich environment curated by Engage Works’ creative technologists. Seamlessly merging content, data, and ideas, Flux transforms the way you think, offering a singular physical and virtual experience.
Flux transforms business innovation through curated technology, engaging events, and immersive experiences. At Flux, visitors can tailor hybrid events, collaborate remotely, and elevate communication in unique ways.
www.engageworks.com/flux
About PPDS
PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.
PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded professional displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.
By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10” touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays.
Vanessa Whiteside-Oram
Engage Works Ltd
7495610430 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other