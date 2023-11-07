Event Organizers Can Reach 20 Million Event Seekers with AllEvents
AllEvents: The go-to platform for event discovery, connecting millions to their interests with targeted marketing and community building.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the thought of bringing the right event to the right person, AllEvents is becoming the ultimate matchmaker for events! If you've been following the industry, you know that AllEvents has been a trusted event discovery platform for people worldwide.
With over a decade of experience, AllEvents is becoming a catalyst for making events more accessible and discoverable. Plus, as an event listing platform, it solves a problem for event organizers, ensuring their events stand out in a sea of digital noise! And with time, they've outdone themselves!
But how exactly does AllEvents make things easy for event organizers?
Reaching a Massive “Already Interested” Audience
AllEvents opens the doors to a world of opportunities for event organizers by just having over 20 million event seekers waiting to attend the events! So, by listing events on AllEvents, event organizers instantly connect with a large, engaged audience actively searching for events to attend. This means events listened on it get the spotlight they deserve right from the start.
Connecting the Right People at the Right Time
AllEvents understands the need to cater to a diverse range of event seekers. It all started with their custom event recommendations based on interests and location. Because connections make sense when events reach the right audience. With time, they evolved with Featured event listings, newsletters, and notifications.
Featured Event Listings in Cities
With featured listings, an event appears at the top of relevant search result pages, drawing more traffic to an event page. Data and algorithms are employed to understand event seekers' interests and behaviors, ensuring the listed event finds its most relevant potential attendees.
Getting people’s Attention by Newsletter and Push Notifications
AllEvents goes the extra mile to ensure events are noticed! They recommend events to relevant people through their weekly newsletters, which reach more than 10M event lovers. The platform also pushes event notifications through web and mobile channels, ensuring interested people don’t miss a single event they would love to attend.
Targeted Marketing Strategies for Selling More Tickets
Using various campaign strategies, AllEvents makes event marketing for organizers more effective. Behavioral targeting allows them to reach people interested in specific events based on their online behavior. Contextual targeting places event ads on websites and apps highly relevant to the event. Search targeting ensures event ads reach people based on their previous online searches.
Paid Advertising and Automated Emails
AllEvents offers various marketing campaigns, including social media and email marketing. Experts collaborate with event organizers to create customized marketing plans that suit their needs. Paid ads on platforms like social media and Google expand the event’s reach to a broader audience. With daily monitoring and optimization by experienced event marketing professionals, event ads perform at their best.
Email marketing is a powerful way to promote any event, keeping interested parties informed and engaged. Personalized emails with open and click-through rate tracking ensure the event’s messages resonate with your audience.
AllEvents offers a weekly ad performance report and campaign performance stats in the event dashboard, ensuring personalized approaches and premium features dedicated to the event's success.
Building Communities Through Connections
AllEvents takes pride in fostering connections and promoting inclusivity. They believe in the strength of unity and diversity, which is why we feature a wide range of events that cater to various interests, causes, and cultures. They are committed to helping people build a happening community around events rather than just selling event tickets!
Let's delve into the journey of event organizer Sahil Shah, who turned to AllEvents for event promotion. AllEvents strategically promoted well-executed events, utilizing channels such as Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, and email marketing. The result? Over 1600 registrations, exceeding ROI expectations and opening doors to a vast audience. This is how marketing affects the outcome of an event. Organizers worldwide share similar success stories, highlighting how event marketing can boost engagement, revenue, and brand visibility.
About AllEvents:
AllEvents is a leading event discovery and ticketing platform on a mission to ensure that people can quickly discover and take advantage of events they would have wanted to attend.
Discover Events. Sell Tickets. Make The World Happening with AllEvents.
For more information, kindly visit AllEvents.
