Arizona’s Only Mayweather Boxing Gym is Now Closed, Contents Up For Auction
Well Known Fitness Club, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in Scottsdale, Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything.
Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase equipment from such a well known fitness chain”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, a regional fitness Chain, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operating its only Arizona location. The boxing and fitness facility is located in Scottsdale near the intersection of Via De Ventura and AZ SR 101.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com
Now that the Scottsdale location is closed, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the boxing equipment, fitness supplies, furniture and décor from the gym by hosting an online auction to sell the contents. The company is liquidating everything onsite including exercise equipment, punching bags, boxing gloves, gym fixtures, décor and much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other gym owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase equipment from such a well known fitness chain”.
Interested buyers are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions.com Website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by the end of the week.
Bidding is taking place now through Wednesday November 8th at 12pm MST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Wednesday 11/08/23 from 10am to 12pm. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is located at 9220 East Vía de Ventura #121, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 11/09/23 and Friday 11/10/23 from 9am to 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
