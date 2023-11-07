RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Insurance Division Releases Preliminary Data on Maui Wildfire Claims

Posted on Nov 6, 2023 in News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

GORDON I. ITO

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 6, 2023

Hawaiʻi Insurance Division Releases Preliminary Data on Maui Wildfire Claims

HONOLULU — In response to the August 8 wildfire disaster affecting Maui, the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division issued Memorandum 2023-4E on September 1, 2023, requesting all property and casualty insurers and surplus lines carriers respond to a data call related to the wildfires and wind damage. Preliminary data from the respective insurers and carriers has been received and is now available.

After a disaster or catastrophic event, insurance loss data specific to such an event is collected periodically from insurance companies doing business in the affected state. State insurance departments use the data for multiple reasons, including determining the total number of claims and insured losses, monitoring the solvency of domestic insurers to ensure they are financially sound to make claim payments to their insureds, and improving the overall experience of policyholders directly affected by a disaster.

Data is reported to the Insurance Division based on an aggregate of insurance policies for the affected lines of insurance and is not reported based on individual properties.

“The data is preliminary and current as of September 30, 2023. Behind every claim is a person, a family member, a homeowner, or a business owner. The loss we suffered as a state is unimaginable, but the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division has been and will continue to support the people of Maui as they begin rebuilding,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito.

Through September 30, 2023, the data collected from 200+ insurers reported:

Updates to the reported data call information can be found at cca.hawaii.gov/ins/2023-wind-and-wildfire-damage-data-call.

In response to the wildfires, the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division has been on Maui since August to help the community with its insurance questions. A representative will continue to be available for in-person assistance at the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Through the recovery process, the public is reminded to: 1) hire only a licensed contractor and 2) know who you are dealing with as you rebuild and repair your home or business. To learn more, visit cca.hawaii.gov/rico/materials/licensedcontractor/ and cca.hawaii.gov/businesscheck/.

Additionally, affected policyholders and affected individuals may be solicited and offered services to assist in the insurance process. Dedicated volunteers offering assistance at no cost are to be commended. However, it’s important to do your due diligence when you are being asked to enter a contract for assistance and understand what the costs may be. Should you have any questions, feel free to contact the Insurance Division toll-free from Maui at 808-984-2400, extension 6-2790.

For insurance resources and more information on navigating the insurance claims process, visit https://cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims.

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance-related complaints.

