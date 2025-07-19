RELEASE: SCOTT SAIKI APPOINTED HAWAI‘I INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Posted on Jul 18, 2025 in News Releases

SCOTT SAIKI APPOINTED HAWAI‘I INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 16, 2025

HONOLULU — Scott Saiki has been appointed as Insurance Commissioner for the state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Insurance Division (INS), effective July 16, 2025. As Insurance Commissioner, Saiki is responsible for overseeing the insurance industry in the state of Hawai‘i, which includes companies, insurance agents, self-insurers and captives. He assumes the position from Acting Insurance Commissioner Jerry Bump, who returns to the role of Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner.

“Insurance impacts every person and organization across Hawai‘i, whether through natural disasters, property, healthcare, or transportation. Residents deserve an insurance framework that will protect their lives and livelihoods,” said Insurance Commissioner Saiki. “I look forward to building on the work of the Insurance Division to make insurance coverage accessible, responsive and resilient.”

“Scott has spent his career in public service, and his legal and legislative experience will be a tremendous asset as we navigate the significant challenges of the insurance marketplace,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Saiki joined the Hawai‘i Insurance Division in December 2024, and served as Acting Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner since February 2025. He previously served for over three decades in the Hawai‘i House of Representatives, including as Majority Leader and Speaker of the House from 2017 – 2024. As Speaker, Saiki Co-chaired the Governor’s Executive and Legislative Condo and Property Insurance Task Force and chaired the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness.

He is a graduate of Hawai‘i Baptist Academy and received his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

In recent years, the Hawai‘i insurance industry has experienced a volatile property insurance market, which has seen unprecedented rate increases due to a hardening global insurance industry and increasing catastrophic events around the world.

Signed into law last week, Act 296 reactivates the Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund (HHRF) to address the growing instability in the property insurance market caused by major climate events, rapidly rising premiums, and a decrease in available insurers, which created significant barriers to obtaining coverage for many condominium and homeowner properties.

Applications are now being accepted by the HHRF for Condominium and Townhouse Associations of Apartment Owners (AOAOs) seeking to obtain hurricane commercial property insurance coverage.

More information about the Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund, including frequently asked questions (FAQs), application and other forms are available at https://hhrf.hawaii.gov.

