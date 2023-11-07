Denim Legend Wrangler Blazes a Trail into the Digital Frontier
Iconic denim brand merges with the virtual world Zepeto.BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrangler, renowned for its classic denim designs and enduring legacy in the fashion world, has taken a bold leap into the digital realm through a partnership with VRTL WRLD, the trailblazing company specializing in 3D production for virtual worlds. Together, they're set to unveil a distinctive capsule collection exclusively for the ZEPETO platform.
The initiative exemplifies the fashion industry's progressive direction, where tangible designs are seamlessly translated into the digital space. VRTL WRLD's expertise in 3D production has been instrumental in this venture, allowing for the iconic essence of Wrangler Jeans to be digitally and stylishly represented within ZEPETO.
"We are seeing an undeniable evolution in fashion, where the lines between the real and the virtual blur. Our collaboration with Wrangler showcases the true potential of integrating classic brands into digital virtual spaces," expressed Rachel Shelley, Co–Founder at VRTL WRLD.
The capsule collection offers ZEPETO users a mix of Wrangler's classic denim spirit with unique design elements tailored for the digital realm. Leveraging VRTL WRLD's 3D production skills, every item captures the true essence of Wrangler, providing a chic portrayal for the avatar.
Since its inception, VRTL WRLD has been at the forefront of 3D production for virtual spaces, aiding brands in transitioning from physical to digital without compromising on identity or quality.
About Wrangler
Founded over a century ago, today's Wrangler seamlessly merges its rich Western legacy with contemporary fashion and a strong commitment to sustainability. Now a global icon in denim, Wrangler continues to innovate, ensuring durability, style, and environmental responsibility remain at the heart of its brand, celebrated by celebrities and consumers worldwide.
About ZEPETO
ZEPETO is a South Korean social networking app developed by Naver Z Corporation. Launched in 2018, it quickly gained popularity among younger users, primarily due to its unique feature that allows users to create 3D avatars of themselves. These avatars can be customized with various clothing items, hairstyles, and accessories, reflecting the user's style. Beyond personalization, ZEPETO offers a virtual world where users can meet, interact, and take virtual selfies with their friends' avatars. Its integration with augmented reality and various social features, such as virtual chat rooms and mini-games, has made it a standout platform in virtual social interaction.
Jonathan Shelley
VRTL WRLD
+61 7 3435 1507
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram