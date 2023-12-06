Infertile Ground receives 5 stars from San Francisco Book Review
Michael’s moving memoir is a reconciliation with the painful past and an attempt to move forward.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his memoir “Infertile Ground”, Michael L. Patton shares stories of innocence and horror of his challenging boyhood in an alcoholic family and his determination and struggle to overcome.
Born into a family with a father who was a functioning alcoholic, holding a job during the week and terrorizing his family on the weekend, the author tells of his struggles to make sense of this world. He instinctively searches for guidance outside of the chaos for positive mentors, promising himself that life will be different, all while witnessing physical and mental abuse at home.
Interspersed with sweet stories of childhood innocence are the sudden outbursts of abuse and violence that defined his world. The author paints a heartwarming and horrifying picture and, in the end, shares hard-earned lessons of life for others.
“At its core, "Infertile Ground” is a story about survival,” says Philip Zozzaro, a reviewer at San Francisco Book Review.
“Michael’s moving memoir is a reconciliation with the painful past and an attempt to move forward. Each chapter dives into various points in Michael’s life, and while many interactions with his father are fraught with anxiety, the love Michael shares for the rest of his family is apparent and palpable.”
Author Michael Patton said that as soon as he started writing, the words easily poured out of him.
“It flowed from a primal source that I hope will touch others who have struggled and survived things in their own lives. As the last surviving member of my family I was compelled to write it,” he said.
Reviewer Phillip Zozzaro said that the stories told can be hard to get through but are complimented with humorous and heartfelt moments.
“This is a book that serves as an emotional catharsis but will strike a chord with others who have experienced similar circumstances. This is a book that satisfies on multiple levels and proves very rewarding,” he said.
