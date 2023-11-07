Remembering Civilian Lives that Perished in WWII

Last Friday, the 17th Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council hosted an In Memoriam ceremony in remembrance of the thousands of civilian Chamorro and Carolinian lives lost during the Battle of Saipan in 1944. With Governor Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Governor David M. Apatang and other dignitaries and members of the community in attendance, floral wreaths were laid at the granite edifice at the American Memorial Park, which was erected in 2004, to honor the civilians who perished. Their names are engraved in the granite for all to see and to which all can pay their respects.

