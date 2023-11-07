CHRIS TATGE & DC MATERIALS SCORE INC. 5000 SPOT AS THE COMPANY GROWS TO NEW HEIGHTS
Chris Tatge is the Founder and President of DC Materials.
DC Materials provides quality supply and framing solutions for some of Wisconsin's most important multifamily and commercial projects.
The Wisconsin-based construction leader is gearing up for a headquarters expansion, growing their compound by over 100,000 sq feet
The Inc. 5000 recognition and our headquarters expansion are milestones that underscore our transformative impact on a traditional industry.”STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Materials, a leading regional supplier of carpentry labor, building materials, and complete framing lumber packages has secured its place on the prestigious Inc. 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This achievement comes as DC Materials breaks new ground on a major expansion, signaling the company's notable growth within the Wisconsin construction sector.
— Chris Tatge, Founder and President of DC Materials
DC Materials' innovative turnkey approach, has helped the business become the 539th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. and the third in Wisconsin, according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings, (which evaluate revenue growth from 2019 to 2022).
Companies on the list have collectively contributed $358 billion in revenue in 2022 and created close to 1.2 million jobs. This achievement is all the more remarkable as these businesses were able to successfully navigate and scale following the 2020 pandemic- DC Materials is no exception.
"The Inc. 5000 recognition and our headquarters expansion are milestones that underscore our transformative impact on a traditional industry," said Chris Tatge, Founder and President of DC Materials.
"It validates our pioneering business model, carpentry-centric approach to construction and cements our position as market leaders. The expansion propels us into a new era where we will continue to innovate and bring more stakeholders to the table, earlier. Tatge said”
DC Materials' break from the traditional approach is at the heart of its success. The company's unique model combines premier lumber material supply with expert labor. By integrating traditionally segmented construction needs, the company streamlines the building process and bridges the gap between framers and developers, (an uncommon practice in the industry). The outcome leads to significant cost savings for developers through value engineering and on-time project completion.
In line with its current growth, DC Materials is undertaking an expansion of its ground operations. This move will add 100,000 square feet to its lumber yard, bring in a new 12,000-square-foot building, and an additional 4,000 square feet of office space. The targeted completion date is set for early summer 2024. With this larger space, the company will not only prepare to handle more extensive and complex projects but also further optimize its offsite framing operations.
Looking ahead, DC Materials will continue bridging the gap between framers, developers, and designers, fostering a more collaborative approach, while setting a new vision and more efficient workflow for the construction industry.
To learn more about the company and its services, visit, www.DCMaterialsllc.com.
About DC Materials:
Founded in 2018 Dynamic Construction & DC Materials is a prominent turnkey framer and supplier of lumber materials headquartered in Stoughton, Wisconsin. The company has gained recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, thanks to its strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and ultimate customer satisfaction. At the helm is President and founder Chris Tatge, whose fast journey from carpenter to industry innovator has been instrumental in shaping DC Materials' reputation for delivering superior construction solutions.
Veronica Barriga
Veronica James Public Relations
Veronica@veronicaJamespr.com