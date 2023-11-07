“The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!” by Connie Smith was displayed at the recent 75th Frankfurt Book Fair
The work is a children’s picture book that depicts the value of appreciation.
One day she simply got tired of all the fuss she went through and tired of all the cleaning up she had to do after she made something.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Pie, The Pie, and Oh that Smell!” by Connie Smith is published by Author Reputation Press, which has French and Spanish editions.
— excerpt from the book
Author Reputation Press (ARP) has been actively participating and engaging in various worldwide events, such as book fairs, conferences, book exhibitions, and book signings, and still leaves room for contemporary book events. ARP-published books have been exhibited at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) at Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on October 18–20, 2023.
This grand event celebrates exciting stories and their authors. This year’s Guest of Honor, Slovenia, will present itself not only as an attractive destination for travel but also as a country with a long-standing literary tradition.
Frankfurter Buchmesse is your place to gain valuable industry insights from top-class publishing experts as part of our professional program at Frankfurt Studio and many other venues. It is a forum where people from over 100 countries can meet each other in peace and security, despite the current strained world situation.
International book fairs thrive on diversity of opinion and content, as well as on exchange at eye level. They are places of gathering where book people—publishers, authors, readers, as well as political and cultural representatives—can meet in a secure framework, even in difficult times like the one we experience globally at the moment. In this context, the Frankfurter Buchmesse wants to emphasize the diversity of expressions of opinion on certain socially relevant topics.
As to the book fair press release, “The 75th Frankfurter Buchmesse (18-22 October 2023) has once again demonstrated its unique position as the most important meeting place for the international book and media industry: with 105,000 trade visitors (compared to 93,000 in 2022) from 130 countries and 110,000 members of the general public (compared to 87,000 in 2022), Frankfurter Buchmesse succeeded in growing markedly once again after 2020 and 2021, the two years affected by the pandemic. Over 4,000 exhibitors from 95 countries presented their products and services in the exhibition halls. The Literary Agents & Scouts Centre (LitAg), which was sold out early, experienced record occupancy. With 548 reserved tables, rights professionals from a total of 324 agencies and over 35,000 entries, the LitAg was busier than ever before. More than 7,000 media representatives reported on the over 2,600 events taking place on the five days of the fair. Attendance on Saturday and Sunday, the two days when the book fair is open to the general public for the entire day, exceeded the number of visitors in 2022 by more than 30 percent.”
“The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!” by Connie Smith is a children’s picture book that depicts the value of appreciation. It is the story of a mother who loves to bake sweets, such as pies. Her family loves the desserts she makes, but one day she gets tired. As she stopped cooking, her family missed the wonderful smell of her baking.
However, how will they show her that they are grateful for her? As her daughter’s birthday is approaching, will she make her special apple pie?
A small appreciation can make the heart flutter. The author didn’t fail to showcase how to appreciate the efforts parents give to their kids. Cindy, the daughter, learned how important it is to show it. As the daughter wanted to taste her mother’s baking, she made extra efforts to show her appreciation.
Author Reputation Press (ARP) is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.
Author Reputation Press LLC
Author Reputation Press
+1 888-821-0229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Book Gallery - Author Reputation Press during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023