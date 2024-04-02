Michael K. Gray Unveils Afrobeat Sensation “Wooo" in a Harmonious Fusion of Liberian Nigerian and Ghanian Highlife

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned advocate Michael K. Gray proudly announces the highly anticipated release of his latest musical endeavor, "Wooo." a captivating journey into the heart of Liberian culture, sung in the Kru language.

Wooo" unveils the tale of a self-assured individual who boasts solutions to all problems but lacks the expertise to back those claims. The song serves as a call to action, urging listeners to enhance their lives through education or acquiring valuable formal or informal skills. Emphasizing the dignity of labor, "Wooo" underscores the idea that no job is too big or too small if it contributes to an honest living, sustaining individuals, and supporting their families.

Behind the scenes, the production of "Wooo" is helmed by “DPLUS,” Adedayo Ajayi, Nigerian Canadian composer and producer arranger with an illustrious track record, having collaborated with top music names in afrobeat. Adding to the artistic prowess, the seasoned recording artist Candice Anderson expertly crafted vocal arrangements and background vocals. Candice’s impressive stage presence includes performances alongside global icons such as Lauryn Hill, John Legend, Stephanie Mills, and more.

The mastermind behind the song’s composition is Liberia’s own Francis “Cemenco" Worjloh, an artist and sculptor of extraordinary talent. Meanwhile, lead and background vocals are skillfully rendered by Michael K. Gray, an advocate with an unwavering commitment to numerous national and international causes. From an early age, Gray has demonstrated an intrinsic passion for supporting children, a promise that extends into his multifaceted roles as an advocate, artist, and political advisor. With a distinguished history of championing causes for the voiceless, Gray brings a unique blend of artistry and activism to the forefront of the global stage.

"Wooo" marks a significant milestone in Michael K. Gray’s artistic journey, combining cultural richness with a powerful social message. As the world awaits the release of this Afrobeat masterpiece, Michael invites audiences to join him in celebrating the universal themes woven into the fabric of "Wooo."

