Gresham Ford Illuminates the Season with the Annual Holiday Light Cruise

Gresham Grinch with Police at Holiday Light Cruise Santa riding in the Gresham Holiday Light Cruise Classic Cars Lite up for the Gresham Holiday Light Cruise Feliz Navidad from the Grinch of Gresham during the Holiday Light Cruise Ford Bronco Lite Up for the Holiday Light Cruise and Tree Lighting

GRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gresham Ford, a cornerstone of the Gresham community and a beacon of automotive excellence, is thrilled to announce the return of the beloved Holiday Light Cruise. This enchanting event, set to brighten the streets of downtown Gresham, invites all to bask in the glow of the festive season and partake in a heartwarming tradition that captures the essence of holiday joy and community connection.Prepare to be dazzled as we kick off the festivities with a cavalcade of cheerfully illuminated vehicles that will wind their way through the historic heart of Gresham. This sparkling spectacle promises to enchant onlookers and participants alike, fostering a sense of togetherness that's as warm as a winter's hearth.A Parade of Holiday CheerThe Holiday Light Cruise, presented by Gresham Ford, is not just an event; it's a canvas where our community paints its holiday spirit. It's a stage where twinkling lights and festive decorations turn ordinary vehicles into sleighs of merriment. This is where families, friends, and neighbors come together, wrapped in scarves and smiles, to create memories that glow as brightly as the lights adorning Main Avenue.Gresham Ford has always been more than a car dealership; we are part of the fabric that weaves the Gresham community together. With a history of involvement and service, we are proud to present an event that drives home the joy of the holidays, offering an experience that turns the streets of Gresham into a winter wonderland on wheels.Ignite the Spirit of the SeasonJoin us at the Arts Plaza at 5:00 pm, where the parade concludes but the merriment continues. Cast your vote for your favorite holiday-clad cruiser and watch the night come alive as we illuminate the tree in a ceremony filled with goodwill and cheer, headlined by Santa himself.◽ Festive Fun for All: Bring the whole family to witness this magical procession.◽ Community Voting: Have a say in which decorated car wins the night by casting your vote.◽ Meet Santa Claus: Share a memorable moment with Santa during the tree lighting."We're beyond excited to host the second annual Holiday Light Cruise and to see our community come together in such a bright and joyful way," said Preston Wills, General Manager at Gresham Ford. "This event isn't just about the lights or the cars; it's a testament to the warmth and vibrancy of Gresham's community spirit during the holiday season."Gresham Ford: A Beacon of Community and ServiceAs a company that's grown alongside the city of Gresham , we understand the importance of giving back. That's why events like the Holiday Light Cruise are so dear to us. They're a reflection of our dedication not just to business excellence, but to fostering the ties that make our community strong.Join the CelebrationMark your calendars and join us for a celebration that's sure to sparkle. Want to participate? Keep an eye out for the opening of registration and get ready to deck your cars in holiday flair. Prefer to watch? Find a cozy spot along Main Avenue and enjoy the show.The City of Gresham Holiday Light Cruise by Gresham Ford is more than an event—it's a place where the holiday spirit is ignited and shared, where the laughter of children blends with the carols in the air, and where the season's magic is as present as the chill on the wind.About Gresham FordGresham Ford is a luminary in the world of automotive dealerships, known for a legacy of community involvement, customer satisfaction, and a selection of vehicles that cater to every need. With a heart firmly rooted in Gresham, we don't just sell cars—we foster community and drive forward together into a future that's bright for all.

