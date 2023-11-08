PRSA Silicon Valley to Honor Yvette Noel-Schure at the 2023 Media Predicts Gala
Yvette Noel-Schure, winner of the 2023 PRSA Silicon Valley Chapter Unity and Purpose Presidential Award, is an esteemed publicist renowned for her work with industry icons such as Beyoncé, Prince, John Legend, and Chloe x Halle.
Presidential Award Praises Noel-Schure for her Accomplishments and Commitment to Media, Public Relations, Entertainment and Diversity
The PRSA Silicon Valley “Unity and Purpose Presidential Award,” honors an outstanding public relations professional who has made an indelible impact on the industry. This year’s accolade acknowledges Noel-Schure's exceptional career and unrivaled dedication to excellent communication strategies, creativity, and professionalism.
Noel-Schure storied career includes representing legendary artists like Beyoncé, Prince, John Legend, and Chloe x Halle. In the past 13 years, she has been at the helm of Schure Media Group, serving as chief communications officer. Throughout her illustrious career, Noel-Schure has displayed an unparalleled ability to strategically promote and safeguard the reputations of high-profile individuals and corporations. As the trusted publicist for Beyoncé, Noel-Schure has played an instrumental role in shaping the global icon's image, while ensuring the utmost privacy and respect for her client.
"Yvette inspires all of us in communications no matter what sector or geography we represent," said Meghan Fintland, Chapter President of PRSA SV. "The economy is spiking largely in part to female entertainers across music and film, there is no doubt Yvette plays a key role. As someone who promotes inclusion and women empowerment globally while serving as a publicist for one of the world's most famous female singers, she is a true representation of unity and purpose while inspiring us all in business and community.”
During Media Predicts, Noel-Schure will be introduced by Rochelle Nadhiri, an acclaimed communications professional serving in executive roles within Meta and throughout Silicon Valley and now the current vice president and head of communications at Robinhood Markets, Inc. Before the panel, Noel-Schure will address the attendees, speaking on unity and purpose regarding communications and diversity.
Noel-Schure extensively promotes the rights of women and people of color. Her leadership has been instrumental in working alongside organizations such as BeyGOOD, Gucci Changemakers, UNICEF, the United Nations and the David and Yvette Schure Education Fund. Her missions include global campaigns around World Humanitarian Day, Chime for Change with Gucci, African missions to fight AIDS, aiding Burundi, East Africa water crisis, and children projects in Haiti.
About PRSA Silicon Valley: PRSA Silicon Valley is a community-driven organization that empowers communications professionals looking to cultivate their best careers. A regional chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, PRSA Silicon Valley is part of a national network of more than 20,000 communication professionals focused on connecting and supporting individuals at all stages of their careers. PRSA Silicon Valley’s newly renewed 2023 mission focuses on DE&I, mentorship, and networking. Membership is open year-round. To join PRSA Silicon Valley, visit this link.
About Media Predicts: For more than 15 years, PRSA Silicon Valley Media Predicts has been the must-attend event of the year for anyone with a stake in communications, marketing, PR, and media. Attended by hundreds of professionals throughout the country, this year's event focuses on unity and purpose, with networking, event integrations, and a panel discussion that will recap 2023 while predicting 2024 industry trends.
About Schure Media Group: With a combined six decades of major entertainment public relations and marketing experience, Schure Media Group has represented the world's most influential artists, musicians, companies, organizations, and culture change agents.
