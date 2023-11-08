PRSA Silicon Valley to honor Yvette Noel-Schure at the 2023 Media Predicts Gala.

Yvette Noel-Schure, winner of the 2023 PRSA Silicon Valley Chapter Unity and Purpose Presidential Award, is an esteemed publicist renowned for her work with industry icons such as Beyoncé, Prince, John Legend, and Chloe x Halle.

