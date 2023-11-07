SWAQ Launches Video Messaging Platform for Gifts - Just in Time for the Holiday Season
SWAQ replaces traditional gift notes with fun, creative and familiar, social media style video messages, attached to physical gifts using QR codes.MIAMI, FL, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dynamic duo, Charles Cohen, President, and Alex Gordon, CEO are proud to announce the launch of SWAQ (Sealed With A QR code), the company that replaces traditional gift notes with fun, creative and familiar, social media style video messages, attached to physical gifts using QR codes. The SWAQ platform has launched to provide customers with meaningful, expressive connections and merchant partners with the digital impressions, data, and tools to convert gift recipients and their friend networks into customers. The tech is built into the QR code so no software integration is required. Shopify merchants have a quick install plug-in and for those with custom eCommerce stores, they have developed a robust set of API endpoints.
The sentimental high school buddies, firmly believing, “It’s the thought that counts,” are on a mission to bridge the gap between physical gifts and the self-expression of digital messaging. SWAQ was born to connect gift givers and recipients across geographical distances in the age of eCommerce and to help small and large businesses expand their customer base using the power of social media and data analytics. Originally a custom label company for alcohol, the pair quickly realized the power of a personal message to bring joy to any gifting experience by making it memorable, shareable and actionable. In addition to traditional in-store and online retail, SWAQ has been an effective tool in the corporate gifting space as evidenced by their contract with Insomnia Cookies B2B Division serving clients in pharmaceutical, software, real estate and technology spaces. Furthermore, SWAQ has earned partnerships with high profile event planners for host gifting.
Alex says, “We are taking existing tech and ways of communicating and applying it to outdated messaging. SWAQ is not only a product that uplifts the special moment of opening a gift, but it also captures the value and makes it last.”
Charles continues, “People expect the creativity, fun and familiarity of social media messaging to communicate today yet traditional paper-based gift messaging is expensive, cliché and boring. We created SWAQ to resolve that disconnect. In the process, we have built the best product for our merchant partner's brands and their bottom line.”
