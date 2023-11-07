Art Palm Beach Returns to Palm Beach County
Exciting Show This Year Includes New Celeb and Charity Partner
This year we are upping the ante even more by adding new international galleries, a completely new theme, and a new charity partner.”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the massive success of last year’s inaugural show, Art Palm Beach is coming back to Palm Beach County with an even bigger and even more highly curated show! This year, the owners of the LA Art Show, the most prestigious and innovative art show in America are proud to announce an entirely new experience this year. “Last year, we created a new and completely revamped Art Palm Beach," said Kassandra Voyagis, the producer and director of the show. “Under our leadership, we took this show in a new and exciting direction marrying both fairs in a dynamic state-of-the-art bicoastal enterprise. This year we are upping the ante even more by adding new international galleries, a completely new theme, and a new charity partner.”
— Kassandra Voyagis, Producer & Director of Art Palm Beach
Art Palm Beach will be held from January 24th to 28th, 2024, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center where there will be more than 80 prestigious contemporary, emerging, and modern art galleries. A highlight of this year's show is the debut of a dedicated platform for artificial intelligence within DIVERSEartPB, a rotating group of museums, art institutions and non-profits. Under the expert guidance of renowned art curator, Marisa Caichiolo, DIVERSEartPB will spotlight How AI is re-shaping humanity. Through thought provoking installations, live, and interactive experiences, visitors will be challenged to look at how AI is recreating the way the human memory works and changing our perception of what it means to be human.
Among the notable components of this year’s show is the Acquisition Award, being presented by La Neomudéjar Museum to an attending gallery. The artwork piece selected by La Neomudéjar Museum curators will be added to the museum’s permanent collection in Spain.
Art Palm Beach is also pleased to announce a first of its kind local partnership with The American Heart Association. Art Palm Beach is proudly donating 15% of the entire show's proceeds to American Heart including the night of the star-studded VIP opening night premier event. Ticket sales for opening night are $150. Tickets for every other day are $35 and can be purchased here. The exclusive VIP red-carpet opening night event will feature the who’s who of Palm Beach County along with trendsetters, influencers, and alpha consumers, plus a special celebrity host.
