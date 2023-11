Orbit Technologies Inc. Raises $500k Pre-Seed Round

Orbit cofounder & CEO Steven Pang presenting for the Leonsis Family Entrepreneurship Prize.

Dorm-room startup Orbit Technologies Inc. raises $500k in oversubscribed pre-seed round to build immersive neurotechnologies for virtual reality.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbit Technologies Inc. today announced a round of series pre-seed funding of $500,000 from gaming venture capital firm Dune Ventures."Backing Orbit was an easy decision," says David Brillembourg, Founder at Dune Ventures. "Their groundbreaking approach promises to redefine how we interact with games, creating immersive experiences that were once the realm of science fiction."Described as "amazing," "magical," and "the coolest thing I've ever seen" by early testers, Orbit's new device makes the virtual experience hyper realistic — verging on indistinguishable from reality."We've created something really magical," says Steven Pang, Cofounder and CEO of Orbit. "It's going to change how humans interact with the digital world."Since being founded by two students in a dorm room at Georgetown University in February of 2023, Orbit has built a slew of breakthrough neurostimulation technologies. They have also won over $50,000 at pitch competitions and participated in several of Georgetown University's flagship entrepreneurship programs.The half million dollars from Dune VC will be used to get their product production ready, gearing for a pre-sale launch in Q2 of 2024."Non-invasive consumer neurotech is right around the corner, and most people have no idea," says Colton El-Habr, Cofounder and CTO of Orbit Technologies Inc. "That's really really cool!"About Orbit Technologies Inc.: Orbit makes non-invasive brain-computer interfaces to enhance gaming and virtual reality. Their new device sits behind the ears and creates hyper-immersive illusions of movement for gamers by sending electrical signals to the movement centers of their brains.