Scale Selling Joins Forces with Keap as a Certified Partner to Elevate Small Business Growth

Scale Selling now a Keap Certified Partner, boosting small business success with specialized marketing expertise and growth services.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scale Selling is thrilled to announce they are teaming up with Keap to help serious entrepreneurs grow. As a Keap Certified Partner, Scale Selling can provide an exceptional level of consulting, training, and implementation services - by joining this community of experts focused on helping small businesses grow.

Keap's Certified Partner Program provides powerful solutions for small businesses such as web development, copywriting, marketing consultations, and many other professional services. This powerful combination has allowed Keap and Scale Selling to be dominant forces in small business success.

“Scale Selling has undergone an intensive training program and passed our in-depth qualification standards to become certified,” said Ankur Bhatnagar, VP of Partner Programs at Keap.

“We don’t certify just anyone who wants to join our community - Certified Partners meet our exceedingly high standards to ensure our small business customers are working with only the best. Today we congratulate and proudly welcome Scale Selling to our thriving community of Keap Certified Partners who are helping more small businesses every day get organized and grow.”

