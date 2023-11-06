Tampa Bay Wave and USF Launch HealthTech|X Accelerator in 2024
Thanks to the invaluable support from the EDA, coupled with collaborators like USF, we are able to combine our strengths and resources to empower healthtech startups...”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, Florida's premier non-profit accelerator for high-growth startups, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF), powered by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), to introduce the HealthTech|X Accelerator program. This innovative initiative, scheduled to launch in mid-2024, marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation, supporting high-potential healthtech startups, and promoting entrepreneurship in the Tampa Bay region.
"Thanks to the invaluable support from the EDA, coupled with collaborators like USF, we are able to combine our strengths and resources to empower healthtech startups and enhance innovation in our welcoming Florida ecosystem," said Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave. "This partnership solidifies our dedication to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and building a thriving tech community in the region."
Unlike many accelerators, Tampa Bay Wave is a non-profit organization that takes no equity in the companies it supports. This unique approach reflects its commitment to providing startups with comprehensive support without requiring them to relinquish ownership.
Key Features of the HealthTech|X Accelerator:
Innovation Hub: In the heart of Tampa’s Medical & Research District, the accelerator will utilize the state-of-the-art USF Health’s Center for Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) and the WAVE Venture Center as its primary venues for in-person programming, signature events, and company pitches. Occasional programming will also be hosted by partner organizations across the region.
Collaborative Environment: Participating startups will work side by side, fostering a collaborative and non-competitive atmosphere. They will be guided by a dedicated team with access to Tampa Bay Wave's extensive alumni and expert mentor networks.
Comprehensive Support: The HealthTech|X Accelerator will follow Tampa Bay Wave's proven 90-day immersive model, offering participating companies one-on-one mentoring with tech founders and investors, guidance from an Advisory Council of industry experts, pitch coaching, and investment readiness training. Startups will have access to essential resources required to transform into high-growth, scalable businesses.
Continued Support: Tampa Bay Wave's commitment extends beyond the 90-day program. Participating companies are eligible to receive ongoing support as they progress through Seed, Series A, and even Series B rounds.
USF, as a recognized national leader in high-impact research and innovation, brings a wide range of resources to the HealthTech|X Accelerator, aimed at enhancing the program experience for startups.
“USF is committed to fostering innovation and the growth of health tech startups in our region,” said Sylvia Wilson Thomas, interim vice president for research & innovation. We look forward to collaborating with Tampa Bay Wave on future projects that support an inclusive ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs and drives healthcare technology advancements."
For more information about the HealthTech|X Accelerator and upcoming programs, please visit https://www.tampabaywave.org/healthtech.
About Tampa Bay Wave
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 500 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Bank of America, Encore Bank/STi, DeltaAirlines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), EY, Florida Blue, Florida Business Development Corporation, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Tampa Bay Ventures, TECO, Truist Foundation, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
About the University of South Florida
The University of South Florida, a high-impact research university dedicated to student success and committed to community engagement, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. With campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF serves approximately 50,000 students who represent nearly 150 different countries. U.S. News & World Report has ranked USF as one of the nation’s top 50 public universities for five consecutive years, and this year USF earned its highest ranking ever among all universities public or private. In 2023, USF became the first public university in Florida in nearly 40 years to be invited to join the Association of American Universities, a prestigious group of the leading universities in the United States and Canada. Through hundreds of millions of dollars in research activity each year and as one of the top universities in the world for securing new patents, USF is a leader in solving global problems and improving lives. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu.
