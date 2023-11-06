Pop culture rarities line up for their stellar auction debuts at Hake’s Nov. 14-15 auction

John Byrne original pen-and-ink cover art for ‘Action Comics’ #588, published by DC Comics May 1987.depicts Superman in space with Hawkman and Hawkwoman. Signed by Byrne. Size: 11.25in x 17in. Shown here with actual comic (not included). Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Sunday, March 31, 1968 church program book from Washington Cathedral, signed by the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr, who delivered his last Sunday sermon at that service.. Possibly MLK's last public signature. JSA LOA. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000

Mego Iron Man action figure from ‘World’s Greatest Super Heroes’ line, copyright 1975 Marvel Comic Group. Intact blister card. AFA-graded 75 Ex+/NM. Only graded example in AFA Population Report. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

‘The Bat Man’ card, one of 24 cards in Wolverine’s 1936 ‘Strange True Stories’ gum card set. Extremely rare full set, only the second of its type offered by Hake's in 56 years. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000