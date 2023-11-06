BC PharmaCare expands coverage for autoimmune conditions

CANADA, November 6 - People living with certain moderate to severe autoimmune conditions in B.C. now have access to more treatment options.

BC PharmaCare has added one medication to the PharmaCare formulary and expanded coverage of one available medication.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, which can result in relapses that may be severe and unpredictable. Relapses may cause damage to the optic nerves and/or spinal cord, and result in symptoms such as blurred or complete loss of vision, pain, weakness and paralysis in the legs.

Rituximab biosimilars (Truxima, Riximyo and Ruxience) are already PharmaCare limited-coverage benefits for the treatment of severely active rheumatoid arthritis, the induction of remission in severely active granulomatosis and relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. As of Nov. 1, 2023, rituximab will be considered for patients with certain moderate to severe autoimmune disorders, such as NMOSD. The pharmaceutical drug is expected to benefit as many as 400 people.

BC PharmaCare also added satralizumab (Enspryng), a medication used to treat NMOSD, to the PharmaCare formulary as a limited-coverage benefit on Nov. 1, 2023. Approximately 10 people are expected to benefit from access to satralizumab.

These changes ensure coverage is aligned with clinical evidence and improve patient access to appropriate medications for those living with these conditions.

For more information about BC PharmaCare, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents

To learn more about the new drug listings, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents/drug-review-process-results/drug-review-decisions