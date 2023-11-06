More student spaces coming to Richmond schools

CANADA, November 6 - Students in Richmond’s fast-growing school district will see 275 new student spaces next school year.

“We are expanding schools to meet the demands of high student enrolment faster,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “With record population growth, our government will continue to build and improve schools in the Richmond School District and throughout B.C. as more communities welcome students to their classrooms.”

Recognizing the recent increase of young families living within the Richmond School District, Samuel Brighouse Elementary School will receive 150 new seats and William Cook Elementary School will receive 125 additional student spaces. Both schools are expected to welcome students in fall 2024.

With $16.5 million from the Province, the two new additions will provide the Richmond School District with 11 additional classrooms featuring unique designs, providing students with bright and spacious learning areas, while offering the benefits of a school environment.

“The announcement today means more quality learning environments that get students into open, spacious classrooms faster to meet the needs of our growing school district,” said Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre. “Our entire Richmond community will benefit from the new additions for many years to come.”

Over the past five years, the provincial government has provided more than $122 million for seismic upgrades and partial seismic replacement projects in the Richmond School District, including for James Whiteside Elementary and William Bridge Elementary, providing nearly 5,000 students with safe places to learn.

“Through the provincial government’s investment in school infrastructure, we are beginning to take the necessary steps to address the growing need for additional seating in Richmond’s rapidly expanding city centre,” said Debbie Tablotney, board chair, Richmond School District. “This much-needed funding will contribute to the well-being and success of our students, while supporting our vision for a thriving educational community that supports all families.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools and land purchases for future schools throughout the province, resulting in 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safe seats in B.C. schools.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

