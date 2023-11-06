VCC and ECP Team Up with a Revolutionary Safer Choice Bio-Degradable Cleaner Degreaser and Disinfectant.
ECP will help grow VCC LLC, a serviced disabled veteran & minority-owned small business, with “ECP Direct Release and XL,” an environmentally friendly cleaner.
We are ecstatic to offer a price-competitive degreaser and disinfectant more effective than VOC and toxic cleaners and is one of the first of its kind to be approved with EPA’s Safer Choice program.”GADSDEN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCC and ECP Team Up with a Revolutionary Safer Choice Bio-Degradable Cleaner Degreaser
— JT Johnson of VCC
ECP will help grow Veteran Commercial Cleaning, LLC, a serviced disabled veteran & minority-owned small business, with “ECP Direct Release and XL,” an environmentally friendly cleaner.
Gadsden, Alabama, United States, November 6, 2023
EcoChemPro, LLC (ECP) produces a variety of environmentally friendly cleaners and degreasers. ECP is proud to announce its partnership with Veteran Commercial Cleaning, LCC, a serviced disabled veteran and minority-owned small business. Todd Murphy, President and CEO at ECP said, “ECP is very excited to partner with VCC to support the growth of Veteran Commercial Cleaning with its new Direct Release, EcoChemPro DL, exclusively produced and branded for Veteran Commercial Cleaning.” He went on to say, “Our partnership will provide access to healthier environmentally friendly cleaner/degreaser solutions worldwide and further help government efforts to utilize products that take care of our people and our planet.”
Veteran Commercial Cleaning (VCC) is a professional commercial cleaning and supply company. JT Johnson, VCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are ecstatic to offer a price-competitive cleaner/degreaser that is more effective than VOC and toxic cleaners, uses no harsh chemicals, and doesn’t require workers to use PPE, and is one of the first of its kind to be approved with EPA’s Safer Choice program as a direct release and fragrance-free powerful cleaner degreaser” He went on to say, “We are already promoting and quoting Eagle Guard products to commercial businesses, schools & universities, prisons, and GSA contracts.” VCC is dramatically expanding its cleaning service business as well as its eco-friendly cleaning supply sales with products such as Eagle Guard Disinfectant and EcoChemPro products.
Eagle Guard products are a fluid product produced with proprietary technology with all-natural ingredients that replace bleach and all groups of harsh chemicals referred to as Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (aka QACs). VCC products safely and more effectively clean and kill contagious pathogens and infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and C-Diff.
The Eagle Guard products combined with EcoChemPro’s new technology can literally replace all caustic cleaners and disinfectants with only two products that are good for the environment, safe for people, and help the latest efforts of companies to satisfy ESG initiatives.
Eagle Guard Cleaner/degreaser and Disinfectant is Safe, Natural, and Effective.
• Kills and reduces the spread of contagious pathogens and infectious diseases.
• It is more effective than bleach as a cleaner/degreaser.
• It contains no harsh chemicals, is non-toxic, and does not pose health risks.
• It can safely be used for disinfecting without PPE.
• Does not require special considerations for disposal.
• Reduces labor, supply, and training costs associated with hazardous chemical use.
• Noncorrosive, reducing deterioration by replacing harsh chemicals for disinfecting.
• There are no supply chain issues, as Eagle Guard is readily available in various containers.
• Environmentally responsible and supports corporate governance and initiatives.
Veteran Commercial Cleaning, LCC (VCC) is a Serviced Disabled Veteran (SDVOSB) and Minority Owned Small Business (MBE) located in Gadsden, Alabama. VCC performs contract commercial cleaning and distributes environmentally friendly cleaning supplies. The company utilizes state-of-the-art, eco-friendly, sustainable cleaning products and practices serving government entities, businesses, and industries all over the globe. Eagle Guard disinfectant and direct cleaner/degreaser is a HOCl ready-to-use fluid product available in 275-gallon totes, 55-gallon drums, 5-gallon pails, 1-gallon jugs, and 1-quart spray bottles.
Veteran Commercial Cleaning and/or Eagle Guard Info:
Name: JT Johnson
Title: CEO
Phone: 256-298-9453
Email: info@VeteranCommercialCleaning.com
JT Johnson
Veteran Commercial Cleaning, LLC
+ +1 256-298-9453
info@VeteranCommercialCleaning.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn