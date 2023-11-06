The Rideshare Company Expands to Rhode Island to Serve DDD Agencies with its Fleet of Over 400 vehicles
The Rideshare Company is bringing transportation solutions to RI after years of serving CT group homes and Department of Developmental Services (DDS) clients.
They are an integral partner with us in helping us provide a full life for our participants. They understand our business, care deeply for our mission, and work hard on our behalf.”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rideshare Company (TRC) is broadening its client reach into the state of Rhode Island to support the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) agencies. TRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been providing transportation solutions and operating fleets in Connecticut for more than two decades. TRC has developed its easy fleet program to focus on transportation solutions for group homes and adult day centers. Through this work, TRC transports individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and connects them to medical care, employment, and their communities. The easy fleet vehicle leasing program is the partnership that will assist DDD agencies in offering well-rounded services to those they support.
Since TRC’s founding in 1980, a core belief has been the power of reliable transportation and how it improves quality of life. easy fleet’s work breaks down transportation barriers for members of underserved populations including individuals with disabilities and wheelchair users. With a wide range of vehicles such as wheelchair lift-equipped vans, TRC is able to customize its program to fit the needs of our customers. TRC poses the question: What could a fleet of vehicles do for your organization?
easy fleet makes transportation a breeze. It handles:
• Logistics and accounting
• Maintenance/repairs
• Insurance coverage
• Fuel
• Temporary replacement vehicles
• Roadside assistance
• GPS monitoring
The fulfilling work done with group homes throughout Connecticut is fueled by the team’s passion and over four decades of experience in transportation. TRC is proud and excited to provide its services to organizations in Rhode Island and welcomes the opportunity to form new partnerships. With easy fleet’s flexible structure and devoted customer service, TRC can bring transportation solutions right to you.
“Our customers realize that they can call us 24 hours a day and not worry about bothering us. I think that’s what sets us apart,” said TRC’s Director of Fleet Sales, Greg Levitz. “We work directly with the customer. We will go out 24 hours a day to take care of a flat tire or a key or a seatbelt that doesn’t work. That’s the whole idea of the program. It’s not just about putting a vehicle on the road. It’s about staying with the vehicle, staying with the client, and really working with them. They’re partners. That’s the bottom line.”
“Our agency transports participants to and from residences to jobs, volunteer work, personal appointments, and activities. In any given, day we have over 50 vehicles on the road,” Stephanie Hood, Director of Finance and Operations at Favarh said. “Rideshare provides us with new, clean, well-maintained vehicles. They are an integral partner with us in helping us provide a full life for our participants. They understand our business, care deeply for our mission, and work hard on our behalf.”
To schedule a call with the team to discuss how easy fleet can drive your mission forward, contact TRC on their website or call their team at 800-972-EASY (3279) option 3.
About The Rideshare Company
The Rideshare Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to make it easier for people to get to and from work, while saving them money and reducing some of the hassles of commuting. At the same time, they strive to enhance the quality of our environment by measurably reducing both road congestion and energy consumption. Those goals led to the development of a variety of ridesharing fleet services and employer programs for corporations, government agencies, and individuals – and they continue to provide momentum for innovations today.
Our mission is to support and promote all forms of ridesharing, serve as environmental stewards and lessen the burdens of government.
