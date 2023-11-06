Shower Bursts by Hydra Aromatherapy

Kentucky Proud® hydraAromatherapy Showcases Tranquility and Relaxation on Good Morning America

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hydraAromatherapy®, a leading pioneer in the realm of holistic wellness announced its participation in the upcoming Good Morning America (GMA) Digital Holiday Event. This exciting event, starting November 3rd, promises to be a spectacular showcase of hydraAromatherapy®'s range of products with deep discounts for holiday shoppers.

hydraAromatherapy,made in Lexington, is Kentucky Proud® and is celebrated for its unwavering commitment to enhancing life quality through aromatherapy. Their meticulously crafted collection of bath, shower, and on-the-go wellness products guides individuals on a journey towards relaxation, balance, and a profound sense of well-being.

The GMA Digital Holiday Event shines a spotlight on hydraAromatherapy®, presenting the perfect opportunity for a wider audience to explore the holistic wonders the brand has to offer. The Kentucky Proud® brand started in 2006 and is known for the Shower Burst® tablet, which transforms an ordinary shower into an at-home spa using pure essential oils. During the showcase, visitors can not only discover hydraAromatherapy®, but also kick off the festive season of gift-giving with significant discounts, including their latest Shower Burst® Collections: Deck the Halls, Winter, and Holiday.

"Participating in GMA's Digital Holiday Event is an opportunity to share our passion for holistic wellness with a broader audience," says William Kyle, the visionary Co-Founder and CEO. "Our journey began with a simple belief that self-care should be an essential part of everyone's daily routine. At hydraAromatherapy, we've harnessed the power of nature to create products that not only soothe the senses but also nourish the soul. We're especially proud to be a small business in Lexington, Kentucky, contributing to our local economy while providing opportunities for our community. We invite you to Elevate the Everyday and experience the transformative benefits of our aromatherapy offerings."

About hydraAromatherapy®:

Proudly made in Lexington, KY, hydraAromatherapy® is a trailblazing brand in the world of holistic wellness. With a commitment to enhancing the quality of life through the art of aromatherapy, the company offers a wide range of bath, shower, and on-the-go wellness products. Each product is thoughtfully crafted to offer individuals a pathway to relaxation, balance, and a renewed sense of well-being. For more information, visit www.hydraaromatherapy.com.

###

For media inquiries, please contact:

Randee Suzer

Sales & Marketing Director

media@hydraaromatherapy.com

859-785-8500

END