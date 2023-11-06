Latest News: Library Seeks Applicants for the 2024 Junior Fellows Program

Library Seeks Applicants for the 2024 Junior Fellows Program

The Library of Congress is seeking applicants for its next Junior Fellows Program, a summer internship held from May 20, 2024, to July 26, 2024. This 10-week, full-time paid internship is open to undergraduate and graduate students, and recent graduates interested in learning and conducting research using the resources of the largest library in the world. Remote and on-site project opportunities are available. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

The 2024 Junior Fellows Program will host approximately 46 Junior Fellow interns working on 31 projects across the Library of Congress. Junior Fellows will work with Library mentors on a diverse slate of projects that enhance access and engagement with the collections.

Potential applicants should visit www.loc.gov/juniorfellows for the full 19 on-site and 12 remote project descriptions and a list of required skills and knowledge for each project. Questions about the program or projects may be sent to juniorfellows@loc.gov.

For a fourth year, the program is supported by an investment from the Mellon Foundation through the Library’s Of the People: Widening the Path initiative, which provides new opportunities for more Americans to engage with the Library and add their perspectives to the Library’s collections.

The multiyear initiative is designed to connect the Library more deeply with Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and communities of color by expanding collections, using technology to enable storytelling, and offering more internship and fellowship opportunities. Additionally, it creates new opportunities for the public to engage with the Library, thus allowing the Library to share a more inclusive American story.

This year’s Junior Fellows Program projects show strong alignment to the ongoing Library initiative; all of the proposed projects provide invaluable opportunities for interns to engage with the Library’s resources, interpret collections and share their findings with audiences through a wide variety of virtual and physical channels.

The Junior Fellows Program, a signature initiative of the Library of Congress since 1991, is made possible by a gift from the late James Madison Council member Nancy Glanville Jewell through the Glanville Family Foundation and the Knowledge Navigators Trust Fund and by an investment from the Mellon Foundation.

The Library of Congress is an equal-opportunity employer. Women, minorities and persons with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements are strongly encouraged to apply.

About Of the People: Widening the Path

Launched in January 2021, Of the People: Widening the Path is a multiyear initiative to connect the Library more deeply with Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color historically underrepresented in the Library’s collections. Supported through a gift from the Mellon Foundation, it provides new opportunities for more Americans to engage with the Library and add their perspectives to the Library’s collections. This work will expand the Library’s efforts to ensure that a diversity of experiences is reflected in our historical record and inform how we use those materials to understand our past.

