Sport Analytics Students and Syracuse Athletics Form Winning Team

Students majoring in sport analytics are providing real-world data to assist the coaching and performance staffs of Syracuse’s men’s and women’s athletic teams.

It's a great opportunity for our students to take their data analytics skills and apply them directly to the incredible coaches and athletics personnel across the many different sports on campus” — Prof. Rodney Paul, director of the Sport Analytics program

SYRACUSE, NY, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a partnership between the Syracuse University Athletics Department and the university’s Sport Analytics program, nearly 50 students majoring in sport analytics are providing real-world data to assist the coaching and performance staffs of 11 of Syracuse’s men’s and women’s athletic teams.

The partnership started this academic year and is an extension of collaboration last year between sport analytics students and the men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse teams. The men’s soccer team won the Division I national championship, while the women’s lacrosse team reached the Division I national Final Four.

"This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to merge the worlds of athletics and data analysis, further enhancing our ability to make informed decisions and drive success both on and off the field,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “Together, we will harness the power of analytics to gain a competitive edge and propel our student-athletes and teams to new heights. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence, and we look forward to the incredible possibilities it will bring."

Sport analytics students are currently working with the following Syracuse teams: women’s and men’s basketball, field hockey, football, ice hockey, women’s and men’s lacrosse, women’s and men’s soccer, softball, and track and field. The students are performing a variety of tasks, including analyzing data collected during student-athlete training, practices, and games; using performance technology to monitor loads and physiological testing of student-athletes; and interpreting data to provide insights to coaches and staff.

"Incorporating sport analytics students into our women's lacrosse program has been a game-changer, empowering us to make informed decisions and enhance our players' performances," said women’s lacrosse head coach Kayla Treanor.

The Sport Analytics program in the Department of Sport Management at Syracuse University’s Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics is a first-of-its kind program that prepares students for a career using analytics in sports. As the use of analytics in professional and collegiate sports continues to grow, sport analytics students at Syracuse have found jobs with teams across all major sports leagues.

“This partnership with Syracuse University athletics is a great opportunity for our students to take their data analytics skills and apply them directly to provide support and insights to the incredible coaches and athletics personnel across the many different sports on campus,” said Rodney Paul, director of the Sport Analytics program and a professor in the Department of Sport Management. “It not only provides the students with real-world experience in sports but gives them the chance to see it applied directly to the university sports teams they already love and support.”

Tommy Powell, assistant provost for student-athlete academic development at Syracuse, said sport analytics students are available to all university athletic teams and the Athletics Department plans to make this a long-term partnership with the Sport Analytics program.

Ian McIntyre, head coach of the defending champion men’s soccer team, said he was excited to hear about the formal agreement between Falk College and the Department of Sport Management and he looks forward to continuing the collaboration with student analysts.

“The role of our student analysts has been integral to our program’s success,” McIntyre said. “The student analysts are responsible for collecting and interpreting all GPS data, and to provide detailed post-match and post-training reports. These reports are presented to the coaching staff with concise information that enables us to make objective decisions around training load and managing student-athletes’ minutes in games.

“In addition to the GPS data, the student analysts provide half-time and post-match reports of pre-determined categories that allow us to see how we are playing, and how we can make the necessary adjustments,” McIntyre added.