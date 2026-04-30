NFL Players Association and Syracuse University Announce Educational Program for Players, Alumni, and More

New collaboration offers flexible, market‑relevant online degrees and career development for NFLPA members and families.

Our online programs offer the perfect balance of flexibility, extensive academic support, and real-world applicability–all without compromising the demands of personal circumstances.” — Jeremy Jordan, Falk College Dean

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and Syracuse University have launched a new program to provide access to market-relevant online degrees, certificates, and career development opportunities through the University’s nationally ranked online degree and certificate programs.

The NFL Players Association Education Program provides access to high‑quality online degrees and certificate programs designed to advance the long‑term career growth of active and former NFL players, NFLPA staff, and eligible family members. United by a commitment to professional development and expanded opportunity across the NFLPA community, the initiative offers flexible academic pathways tailored to diverse goals. These programs draw upon the expertise of Syracuse University’s renowned schools and colleges, including the Falk College of Sport, the Whitman School of Management, the Newhouse School of Public Communications, and College of Professional Studies (CPS, found online at https://professionalstudies.syracuse.edu/).

“As a Syracuse alum, I can speak firsthand to the University’s prestige and the doors it opens — both on the field and in the boardroom. Syracuse has a rare ability to connect with athletes in a real and meaningful way, and that shared commitment is what brought us together. Partnering with NFLPA is a natural extension of everything the University already stands for,” said Justin Pugh, a former NFL lineman and Syracuse graduate.

NFL Players Association Education Program Highlights:

Nationally Ranked Online Programs:

Syracuse University develops and delivers a wide range of nationally recognized, fully online degree programs strengthened by dedicated online student support advisors who provide individualized guidance throughout each learner’s academic journey.

Career‑Focused Curriculum:

Programs in fields such as business and project management are intentionally structured to equip modern learners with the knowledge and competencies required to advance in their current careers or transition into new professional pathways.

Support for Non‑Native English Speakers:

An online pre‑academic English program is available to help non‑native English speakers build the language proficiency necessary for success in their selected programs, courses, and workshops.

“My fellow deans and I are excited to partner with the National Football League Players Association to provide the Syracuse University experience to current and former players and their family members who are interested in pursuing our robust academic offerings,” said Falk College Dean Jeremy Jordan, who earlier this year helped establish similar partnerships with MLS, NHL, MLBPA and NWSL. “For athletes and professionals with unpredictable schedules, our online programs offer the perfect balance of flexibility, extensive academic support, and real-world applicability–all without compromising the demands of their careers or personal circumstances.”

Educational offerings will be accessible online, on campus, and at Syracuse’s “away” centers in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Dedicated admission specialists and academic advisors will work with each participant to tailor academic pathways aligned with their goals.

For more information regarding NFLPA’s partnership with Syracuse University, visit professionalstudies.syracuse.edu/nflpa.

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About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the NFL and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of protecting the health, safety and financial future of its more than 2,000 player members, who are the backbone of North America’s most popular and highest revenue-generating sport. Through a wide offering of programs, resources and engagement opportunities, the NFLPA provides world-class service to players throughout their career lifecycle and builds solidarity to advocate on their behalf in the areas of healthcare, revenue, compensation and working conditions. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. Learn more at nflpa.com.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives, and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals, and impact beyond what’s possible.

Media Contacts:

NFLPA

Evan Pascal

evan.pascal@nflpa.com

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