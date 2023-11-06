Ministry of Health, PAHO hosts Sensitization Workshop under the banner of the Green Climate Fund Readiness Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 6, 2023 [Ministry of Health] – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders is currently hosting a Sensitization Workshop under the banner of the GCF Project “Enhancing Climate Change Resilience of Health Systems in Seven Carom States.” This significant event is taking place at the St Kitts Marriott hotel, where key stakeholders are converging to address the nexus of climate change and health resilience, with a focus on integration and action.

The workshop features a series of sessions focused on critical themes including the direct implications of climate change on the health of citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis, assessing the vulnerabilities within the health sector to climate-related events, and strategies to mobilize financing for integrating climate resilience into health care planning and infrastructure.

With a diverse range of participants from government bodies, non-governmental organizations, the healthcare industry, and financial institutions, the workshop aims to foster a multifaceted approach to enhancing the health systems’ responsiveness to climate change. Collaboration across sectors is considered essential in creating sustainable and effective adaptation strategies.

By the close of the workshop, it is anticipated that participants will have a clearer understanding of the challenges posed by climate change, the particular vulnerabilities of the health sector, and the pathways to unlocking necessary finance for resilience efforts. The knowledge and action plans developed during this workshop are expected to contribute to the larger goal of securing the health and well-being of the Caribbean populations against the backdrop of a changing climate.

Climate change poses a spectrum of risks to public health. In the health sector, the repercussions of a warming climate manifest as a rise in vector-borne diseases, escalated cases of food and waterborne infections, an increase in heat-related sickness and fatalities. Moreover, the Ministry of Health stands by its partners in leading the charge to adopt new and transformative strategies to help mitigate and eventually anticipate appropriate responses to climate change that ultimately protect and provide more positive health outcomes.