Xenspire Acquires Laboratory Staffing Inc. to Amplify Scientific, Biotech, and Pharma Staffing Offerings
Xenspire Amplifies Market Presence in the Science Sector with Strategic Acquisition of Laboratory Staffing Inc., Pioneers in Life Sciences Employment ServicesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenspire, an innovative workforce resourcing and advisory company, proudly announces it acquired Laboratory Staffing Inc., an employment services company specializing in scientists and laboratory technicians on Oct 30, 2023. This 25-year-old esteemed establishment’s integration reinforces Xenspire’s footprint in the Scientific, Biotech, and Pharma domains.
Laboratory Staffing Inc. has stood as a beacon of excellence for over two decades, delivering unparalleled staffing remedies to the life sciences arena. Their prowess, fused with Xenspire’s avant-garde methodologies, is set to redefine industry benchmarks.
A Strategic Move Toward Enhanced Excellence
At the core of this acquisition lies a mutual aspiration for unparalleled quality. Both companies are driven by a passion for refining staffing solutions within scientific, manufacturing, and administrative niches, including the booming Biotech and Pharma sectors.
The union of these two companies provides numerous advantages for their clientele. Customers can anticipate an expansive and specialized roster of staffing solutions enriched by Xenspire’s distinctive ethos and revolutionary offerings. This merger promises a more meticulous and personalized approach to talent onboarding, ensuring an elevated client experience.
“Achieving this monumental feat has been possible due to the unwavering faith bestowed upon us by our cherished clients, allies, and industry stalwarts. As we integrate our strengths, we’re not just expanding our portfolio but also laying the foundation for an unparalleled staffing experience for our customers.” Ram Konduru, CEO and founder of Xenspire.
Steering the Ship Forward
Xenspire is fueled by the boundless potential this merger introduces. We remain resolute in our mission to set new paradigms of excellence in the Biotech and Pharma staffing arena.
Laboratory Staffing Inc., renowned for its legacy, deep-seated industry insights, and vast clientele, will continue to operate as a standalone entity while infusing many of Xenspire’s modern, innovative strategies tailored to the current demands of the industry.
With a well-orchestrated integration plan, leadership from both sides will synergize to guarantee a seamless transition, maximizing collective strengths and promising even higher service standards.
For additional details or queries, please reach out to contact@xenspire.co.
About Xenspire
Xenspire is on a mission to redefine global workforce optimization, unlocking the immense potential of human talent worldwide. Through innovative staffing and consultancy services and cutting-edge technology, Xenspire’s workforce solutions not only enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness for clients but also create meaningful opportunities for individuals to reach their peak performance. To learn more, visit: Xenspire.com.
About Laboratory Staffing Inc.
Laboratory Staffing is a contract and direct hire employment services company specializing in scientists and laboratory technicians, in addition to manufacturing and administrative professionals. Since 1998, Laboratory Staffing has had a successful history of servicing the needs of small to large businesses with a proven track record of employee retention and conversion by our clients.
