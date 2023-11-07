SIMPLYPROTEIN® DEBUTS NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN, “KEEP IT SIMPLYFIED,” SHOWCASING APPROACHABLE PROTEIN FOR PEOPLE IN PROGRESS
New positioning champions the perfectly imperfect in all of us.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SimplyProtein® announced the introduction of “Keep it Simplyfied,” a new, integrated marketing campaign that celebrates self-respect and an understanding that we are all works in progress on a collectively imperfect journey to snack smarter.
Representing the brand’s largest media investment to date, “Keep it Simplyfied” refreshes how the brand appeals to core consumers, evolving from product-focused imagery to expressions more deeply reflecting the brand’s ability to satisfy the snacking demands of men and women across the US and Canada with its approachable protein options.
“With SimplyProtein growing so rapidly, we felt our new campaign should reflect the sentiments that our customers are sharing with us,” said Michael Lines, CEO, Wellness Natural Inc. “They appreciate how SimplyProtein products actually simplify their lives, helping them with their ongoing efforts to better manage their nutrition – without having to overthink it, and without having to compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. We believe our new campaign showcases our mission to deliver great tasting, approachable protein for people in progress.”
Developed in partnership with Bobby Inc. out of Toronto, “Keep it Simplyfied” creative establishes an emotional bridge between the product, which is higher in protein and lower in average sugar levels than common snacking products, and the people who rely on protein bars as a between-meal snack, an energy boost, or for meal replacement on-the-go. It reassures them that eating well, particularly when they need energy, is a basic biologic need for everyone – not just athletes or the extremely active.
As well, the campaign echoes feedback of protein snackers who’ve shared that they are comfortable in their own skin and don’t view imperfection as unhealthy or lazy. They aspire to live long, healthy lives. What they eat, particularly when they need more energy, is part of that regimen. They care about what they put in their bodies, not because it’s “on trend,” but because they want quality, wholesome food to energize them through whatever their busy days may entail.
“Keep it Simplyfied” will introduce four waves of creative throughout FY ‘24, starting with a variety of images that celebrate the “perfectly imperfect” realities between us. Like the product itself, each execution is clean, simple, and consistent in brand promise. Its voice is enthusiastic, positive, encouraging, and optimistic, while being real and down to earth. They will be featured across channels, targeting mass reach and high impact placements, through online, video, social, email and in-store marketing.
“This category is unnecessarily complex. The creative platform, ‘Life is complicated. Keep it Simplyfied.’ promotes the brand as one solution to this dilemma, said Bob Shanks, CEO of Bobby Inc. “For the majority of consumers, their everyday life is their ‘marathon’, not so much extreme athletic endeavors. Working with a company that helps regular folk be their perfectly imperfect selves, in and of itself, has been very rewarding for us."
SimplyProtein products are B Corp Certified, plant-based, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, free from dairy, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high performing energy foods approachable and available for anyone seeking protein snacks that are both nutritious and delicious. All SimplyProtein products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, less than 4 grams of sugar, are high in fiber, are under 200 calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Originally created in 2004 and owned and evolved by Wellness Natural Inc. since 2020, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Cookie Bars, Keto Energy Bites, and Dipped Bars. Its products can be purchased across the US and Canada in retailers including Costco, Costco Canada, Loblaw Companies Ltd, Meijer, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Whole Foods, and more, as well as on Amazon, Amazon Canada, and its own direct-to-consumer websites, www.SimplyProtein.com in the US and www.SimplyProtein.ca in Canada.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.com and in Canada, www.SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the campaign and our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, on Instagram @simplyprotein, on TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and on LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
