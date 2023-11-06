The Highlands and Boyne Country Sports Proudly Partner With Michigan's Own U.S. Women's Olympic Snowboarder Zoe Kalapos
Meet & Greet with Zoe Kalapos at Boyne Country Sports in Petoskey. Saturday, November 11, from 1pm-4pm.
I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with The Highlands and Boyne Country Sports.”PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Highlands, one of Michigan's iconic winter resorts, and Boyne Country Sports, a leading outdoor sports retailer, are thrilled to announce their official sponsorship of Zoe Kalapos, a talented snowboarder hailing from Northern Michigan, as she continues on her journey to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics.
— Zoe Kalapos
Due to her incredible dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to her sport, Zoe was selected to Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Born and raised in Michigan, her journey from learning to snowboard at The Highlands to the world stage is a testament to her talent and determination.
"We are immensely proud to support The Highlands’ very own Zoe Kalapos," said Mike Chumbler, General Manager of The Highlands. "Zoe's story inspires all of us, and her connection to our local community makes this partnership even more meaningful."
The Highlands and Boyne Country Sports are thrilled to collaborate with Zoe to support local athletes and foster a love for outdoor sports in the northern Michigan region. Zoe Kalapos' journey resonates with their commitment to promoting talent in winter sports and encouraging young athletes, especially women to pursue their passions.
"We believe that supporting local talent and inspiring future generations of athletes is essential," says Jason Myers, Vice President of Boyne Country Sports. "Zoe's dedication to her craft, combined with her connection to Northern Michigan and Boyne Country Sports, aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited to be a part of her incredible journey."
Zoe expressed her gratitude for the sponsorship,” I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with The Highlands and Boyne Country Sports. Having grown up in Michigan and particularly in Northern Michigan learning, to snowboard at The Highlands, I’ve had a long connection to this amazing place. My parents are longtime customers of Boyne Country Sports, where most of my gear was purchased throughout the years. Their support means the world to me as I focus on my snowboarding career and represent the USA again at the Winter Olympics."
The Highlands and Boyne Country Sports are kicking off this exciting partnership on Saturday, November 11, from 1pm – 4pm for a Meet & Greet with Zoe at the Boyne Country Sports store located in Petoskey.
The entire community is invited to come in and meet Zoe. Please visit their websites and social media channels to stay updated on her journey and learn more about her partnership with The Highlands and Boyne Country Sports.
About The Highlands:
The Highlands offers an idyllic setting in charming Harbor Springs, Mich. The resort is a family-owned destination providing the ultimate northern Michigan experience served with heartfelt hospitality. For nearly 60 years, The Highlands has enriched the moment for vacationing guests with its all-season allure. The Highlands is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions. To learn more, visit highlandsharborsprings.com.
About Boyne Country Sports:
Boyne Country Sports is a specialty outdoor retailer operating within Boyne Resorts collection of mountain and lakeside resorts, ski areas, and attractions. With 7 locations throughout Michigan, and a direct line to all Boyne Resort properties across the country, they are uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional service, industry leading brands and in-depth product knowledge to an active and passionate outdoor customer-base. To learn more, visit boynecountrysports.com
Rod Call
Boyne Country Sports
+1 231-642-7998
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok