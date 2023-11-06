Atlanta Divorce Law Group Welcomes Family Law Attorney Kristi Gibbs to Legal Team
Gibbs previously worked as a mental health counselor and Assistant District Attorney, creating a diverse wealth of experiences to use in family law proceedingsALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Divorce Law Group is proud to announce the newest addition to its legal team, family law attorney Kristi Gibbs. Boasting a diverse background that includes roles as a mental health counselor and Assistant District Attorney, Gibbs injects a distinctive perspective into the family law proceedings. She is a Registered Neutral with the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution and is admitted to practice in the Georgia Court of Appeals and Georgia Supreme Court.
Gibbs’s journey to family law began with her dedication to helping people as a mental health counselor. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1995 and 1997, respectively. Her passion for making a positive impact on people's lives led her to pursue a Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision from the University of New Orleans, which she achieved in 2004.
From 2004 to 2017 she served as a tenured associate professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, training master’s level clinical mental health and school counselors. During this time she contributed research and writing in counseling children, legal and ethical issues in counseling and play therapy.
In her pursuit to do more for those in need, Gibbs shifted her career to the legal field. She attended the Georgia State University College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2020, setting the stage for her family law practice.
Before joining Atlanta Divorce Law Group, Gibbs served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Appalachian Judicial Circuit prosecuting juvenile cases. This position provided invaluable courtroom experience and an opportunity to apply her background in mental health counseling in a legal context.
“Our firm is ecstatic to have a superstar like Kristi join our exceptional team,” said Sara Khaki, founding partner. “She brings a breadth of experiences and superb background that will surely resonate with those going through the divorce process.”
Her diverse academic background, including a bachelor's degree, master's degree, Ph.D., and J.D., reflects her determination to excel in her chosen field. Furthermore, her unique background in therapy equips her with the ability to connect deeply with her clients and understand their challenges.
A part of a non-traditional family herself, Gibbs’s unique professional experience and personal understanding will help clients get the help they deserve.
###
About Atlanta Divorce Law Group
Founded by Sara Khaki, Atlanta Divorce Law Group is a divorce and family law firm located in Alpharetta, Georgia. Atlanta Divorce Law Group aims to take a holistic approach when guiding its clients through a challenging time in their lives whether it relates to child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, or other family legal matters. For more information on Atlanta Divorce Law Group, visit atlantadivorcelawgroup.com.
Nicole Mazzucca
Atlanta Divorce Law Group
+1 678-203-9893
nicole@atldivorcegroup.com