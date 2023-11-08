Get On The Radar Launches with Affordable Online College Recruiting Tools for High School Athletes
Get On The Radar Connects Athletes To Scholarships
Get On The Radar moves the athlete from the REACTIVE side of the college recruiting equation to the PROACTIVE side. We are giving the athlete control over their scholarship recruiting journey”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get On The Radar provides affordable online recruiting tools to help high school athletes connect with college coaches, and provides much needed help to parents, high school coaches, and guidance counselors.
Get On The Radar offers an affordable set of recruiting tools geared towards helping high school athletes control their college recruiting process. The high school athlete utilizes the tools to connect with college coaches to find that much coveted athletic scholarship. These tools put that power in the hands of the athlete.
The tools allow athletes to take control of the recruiting process by proactively connecting with and generating interest from college coaches. The tools include an online recruiting profile, highlight videos, a searchable database of over 24,000 college coaches, college coach contact and social media information, and an internal coach-athlete communication avenue.
Get On The Radar's goal is to help athletes take control of their recruiting process, while remaining affordable and available for everyone. Affordability and availability, key tenets for Get On The Radar, allow all athletes the ability to initiate and foster relationships early with college coaches, instead of playing the waiting game.
"Get On The Radar moves the athlete from the REACTIVE side of the college recruiting equation to the PROACTIVE side. We are giving the athlete control over their scholarship recruiting journey," Michael Glynn, Get On The Radar Co-Founder, said.
With Get On The Radar, athletes now have the ability to proactively affect their pursuit of a scholarship. Parents now have an avenue to help offset the costs of college. High school coaches and guidance counselors now have a resource to help all of their athletes achieve their dreams.
Get On The Radar's tools include:
• Online Recruiting Profile
• Statistics and Highlight Videos For One Sport, Two Positions
• Searchable Coach Database - 24,000+ College Coaches
• College Coach Contact & Social Media Information
• Internal Coach/Athlete Communication
Athletes can connect with coaches to foster relationships and use these relationships to get scholarships to keep playing in college the sport they love. The opportunities are out there, the athlete just needs the tools to find them and connect. Athletes that connect early and often with college coaches have the best chance to secure a scholarship.
Parents can help their student-athlete connect with college coaches to find scholarship opportunities to offset the financial burden of college. College is expensive and a scholarship is the key to help relieve the financial stress.
Coaches have limited time and resources. By putting tools into the hands of their players, coaches can now help their athletes achieve their scholarship goals. These tools help their athletes take proactive control of their college recruiting journey.
Get On The Radar's recruiting tools level the playing field for athletes looking to play at all collegiate divisions.
About Get On The Radar - The story of Get On The Radar is one rooted in a tale of three sports-loving brothers from Kansas who grew up pouring over the sports page of the newspaper at the breakfast table. The brothers played and watched every sport they could get involved in. Time passed, families grew, and their love for sports remained. As their children edged towards their college years, the idea of Get On The Radar formed. A merger of their love of sports, family, and the ridiculously high costs of college.
Learn more about Get On The Radar and their game-changing recruiting tools at GetOnTheRadar.com.
