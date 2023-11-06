Enucleation of the C. elegans embryo revealed dynein-dependent spacing between microtubule asters

It is challenging to characterize centrosome spacing activity, which is independent of the nucleus and spindle, in the C. elegans embryo. Centrosomes in C. elegans embryos are always associated with the nucleus or spindle, and the embryonic cells do not form syncytia. Inactivation of the zyg-12 gene offers some information on centrosome spacing, independent of the nucleus, because this gene encodes a KASH domain protein that is essential for the association between the centrosome and the nucleus ( Malone et al, 2003 ). In zyg-12-impaired cells, centrosomes move even when they are not attached to the nucleus until they are incorporated into the mitotic spindle. Upon inactivation of zyg-12, the two centrosomes in the one-cell stage embryo separate, indicating that spacing activity is independent of the nucleus. Centrosome separation is also impaired by the RNAi of genes involved in the cortical pulling force, suggesting that this force affects spacing ( De Simone et al, 2016 ). However, it is unclear how the two centrosomes move in opposite directions instead of being pulled toward the same cortical region. It has been proposed that the cytoplasmic flow contributes to this process ( De Simone et al, 2016 ). However, this model does not ensure that two centrosomes move in opposite directions. In addition, cytoplasmic flow occurred only at the one-cell stage. Therefore, this mechanism cannot be considered a general mechanism for centrosome spacing. zyg-12 affects the interaction between the nucleus and centrosome, but not spindle formation. Therefore, a spacing mechanism independent of the spindle could not be identified in the zyg-12-impaired cells. Spacing activity, which is independent of the nuclei and spindles and is generally involved in multiple stages of embryogenesis, was expected but uncharacterized in the C. elegans embryo.

Here, we aimed to reveal a novel mechanism for the spacing between centrosomes. The Caenorhabditis elegans embryo is a well-studied model for centrosome biology. Interestingly, unlike humans, Xenopus, and Drosophila, C. elegans orthologs of proteins involved in the sliding of antiparallel microtubules (BMK-1 [kinesin-5 ortholog], SPD-1 [PRC1 ortholog], and KLP-19 [kinesin-4]) are not required for mitotic spindle elongation in the embryo ( Powers et al, 2004 ; Saunders et al, 2007 ; Lee et al, 2015 ). The investigation of the spacing activity of the centrosomes in the C. elegans embryo should have an impact on C. elegans biology and on other species because kinesin-independent spacing has been suggested in other species ( Donoughe et al, 2022 ).

The sliding of plus-end–directed motors between antiparallel microtubules that elongate from each pair of centrosomes is the only mechanism proposed for the centrosome spacing ( Baker et al, 1993 ). This model is analogous to the mechanism underlying the spindle pole separation in Drosophila anaphase B ( Brust-Mascher et al, 2004 ). In support of this model, bipolar kinesin-5 (Klp61F), a microtubule-bundling protein PRC1 (Fascetto/Feo), and kinesin-4 (Klp3A) were localized to slide antiparallel microtubules between centrosomes in the Drosophila syncytium ( Deshpande et al, 2022 ). PRC1 (Prc1E) and kinesin-4 (Kif4A) have been shown to separate centrosomes from Xenopus egg extracts ( Nguyen et al, 2014 , 2018 ). In summary, previous studies on the spacing activity between centrosomes have focused on plus-end–directed motor sliding along antiparallel microtubules. Other mechanisms underlying the spacing between centrosomes are unknown.

Results

A repulsive spacing between sister and non-sister centrosomes was observed in the enucleated embryo To characterize the force acting between the centrosomes, the change in distance between the centrosomes over time was quantified. In the present study, we focused on the time window corresponding to the two-cell stage in control embryos with nuclei (Fig 2A and B). In the enucleated embryo, the cytokinesis failed; therefore, the cytoplasm did not divide into two in the “two-cell stage.” At this stage, four (or more, depending on the number of centrosomes in the one-cell stage, as explained in the previous section) centrosomes of the two sister and non-sister pairs coexist in the common cytoplasm. We focused on this stage because it was the earliest at which potential interactions between non-sister pairs of centrosomes could be tracked. We set the time zero of the time window when we first detected two discrete centrosome (γ-tubulin::GFP) spots for the sister pair after the second centrosome duplication (Fig 2A). The time window ended when the signal of the spot became too weak to be identified or when the spot was duplicated into two in the subsequent round of centrosome duplication. Figure 2. Characterization of centrosome dynamics during the two-cell stage. (A) The definition of time zero of the two-cell stage. Representative time-series images (upper) and the enlarged images of the yellow box (lower) of an enucleated embryo. The time point when we detected two discrete spots in the cloud of the γ-tubulin::GFP signal was defined as time zero. The yellow arrowheads indicate two discrete spots of centrosomes. z-maximum projections. Scale bars represent 10 μm for upper panels and 2 μm for lower panels. (B) A time-lapse imaging series of an embryo of the control strain (CAL0181), a DE90 strain with zyg-12 (RNAi) embryo, and an enucleated embryo in the two-cell stage. The yellow arrowheads indicate a pair of sister centrosomes. The asterisks indicate the other centrosomes in the images. z-maximum projections. Scale bar, 10 μm. (C) The quantification of the distance between sister centrosomes. The mean and SD are shown with the symbol and the error bar, respectively. Black circle, control embryos (8 sister pairs from 5 embryos). Blue square, zyg-12 (RNAi) embryos (7 sister pairs from 5 embryos). Red triangle, enucleated embryos (10 sister pairs from 5 embryos). (D) Distance between the sister- and non-sister pairs of centrosomes in the enucleated embryo. The distances between the non-sister pairs are calculated for all possible pairs of the non-sisters. Individual samples are shown with thin lines. To compare the sister and non-sister pairs, the time after the earliest centrosome separation of the cell is indicated in the horizontal axis, which is slightly different from the time in (C). The mean and SD are shown with the symbol and the error bar, respectively. Black circle, sister pairs (10 pairs from 5 embryos). Red triangle, non-sister pairs (20 pairs from 5 embryos). The distances between sister pairs of centrosomes in enucleated embryos, controls (i.e., embryos with nuclei), and zyg-12 (RNAi) embryos were compared (Fig 2B and C). At early time points in the time window in the control embryos, sister centrosomes slid along the nuclear surface to position themselves at opposite poles of the nucleus (Fig 2C black, and Video 3), as previously reported (Gönczy et al, 1999). In the enucleated embryo, the sister centrosomes separated at a speed similar to that in the control embryos, indicating that the spacing was independent of the nucleus (Fig 2C red and Video 4). The nucleus-independent spacing was consistent with previous observations for zyg-12 (RNAi), in which the centrosomes were not associated with the nuclei (Malone et al, 2003) (Fig 2C blue and Video 5). At later time points, for enucleated embryos, unlike the control embryos, the separation of sister centrosomes did not pause at the distance of the nuclear diameter (∼10 μm), but continued to increase. This behavior can be explained by the loss of association with the nucleus. In zyg-12 (RNAi) embryos, the separation of the centrosomes slowed as the centrosomes formed a mitotic spindle, until the centrosomes separated again during anaphase. In conclusion, centrosomes have an intrinsic ability to separate from their sister centrosomes, independent of their sliding activity along the nuclear surface. In control embryos, the nucleus tethered the sister centrosomes. Therefore, the centrosomes do not separate further until nuclear envelope breakdown (NEBD). Video 3 Centrosome movement in control C. elegans embryos during two-cell stage. Time-lapse movie corresponding to Fig 2B (control). The two-cell stage is presented. In the first five frames, yellow arrows indicate representative sister centrosomes. Time 0 was defined as the time at which representative sister centrosomes were detected. Otherwise, the imaging conditions were the same as those used in Video 1. Download video Video 4 Centrosome movement in enucleated C. elegans embryos during the two-cell stage. Time-lapse movie corresponding to Figs 2B and 3A (enucleated embryo). The imaging conditions were the same as those used for Video 3. Download video Video 5 Centrosome movement in zyg-12 (RNAi) C. elegans embryos during the two-cell stage. Time-lapse movie corresponding to Fig 2B (zyg-12 [RNAi]). The imaging conditions were the same as those used for Video 3. Download video An advantage of enucleated embryos is that the interactions between non-sister centrosomes that share the cytoplasm can be characterized. Notably, the distance between non-sister centrosomes was always longer than that between sister centrosomes (Figs 2D and S2). Although the centrosomes moved dynamically within the embryo, the distances between non-sisters did not become shorter than the minimal distance between sister pairs at each time point. The results indicated that similar spacing activity existed between sister and non-sister pairs of centrosomes. Therefore, repulsive spacing activity is intrinsic to the centrosome. Figure S2. Characterization of centrosome dynamics during the second cell cycle in enucleated embryos. Related to Fig 2. Distance transition between non-sister centrosomes. The minimum sister centrosome distance was subtracted from the distance between non-sister pairs of centrosomes at each time point in the enucleated embryo. Individual samples are indicated by red lines (20 pairs of 5 embryos). The black dotted line indicates the subtracted distance of 0. The distances between non-sister pairs were rarely shorter than those between sister pairs, indicating that a similar spacing mechanism was applied to both sister and non-sister centrosome pairs.

In search for a dynein-dependent mechanism for the spacing between centrosomes In humans, Drosophila, and Xenopus, plus-end–directed motors are involved in the centrosome spacing of the mitotic spindle (see Introduction section) and are considered to be involved in chromosome-independent spacing by acting on antiparallel microtubules emanating from the two centrosomes (Deshpande et al, 2022; de-Carvalho et al, 2022). In contrast, in this study, minus-end–directed motor dynein provided the necessary force for centrosome spacing in C. elegans embryos. Therefore, we aimed to determine how pulling forces mediate the repulsive interactions between centrosomes. Analogous to the finding of the antiparallel pushing mechanism for spacing activity in Drosophila and Xenopus from the mechanisms of spindle elongation, we speculated that we could obtain clues for the spacing mechanism in C. elegans from the mechanisms proposed for spindle elongation in the species. Spindle elongation in C. elegans is dynein-dependent. Most proposed models for spindle elongation in C. elegans embryo assume that the distribution of microtubules differs between the two centrosomes (Grill et al, 2001; Hara & Kimura, 2009). A study by Farhadifar et al proposed a mechanism called “the stoichiometric model of cortical pulling forces,” for the spindle elongation in the C. elegans embryo that is independent on the distribution of microtubules (Farhadifar et al, 2020). In this model, the two centrosomes of the spindle poles compete for force generators in the cell cortex to pull. “Stoichiometric” means that one force generator can pull only the nearest centrosome. This model ensures that anterior and posterior cortexes pull only the anterior and posterior centrosomes, respectively. In the present study, we applied a stoichiometric model to explain the spacing activity of four or more centrosomes in enucleated embryos.

Quantification of the length distribution of the microtubules in the C. elegans embryo The original stoichiometric model (Farhadifar et al, 2020) assumed long and stable microtubules (i.e., exponential decay with a characteristic length of 20 μm). The length distribution of the microtubules is critical for stoichiometric models; thus, we experimentally quantified the length distribution of the microtubules (Figs 4 and S3). We assumed that the brightness intensity of β-tubulin::GFP signal above its cytoplasmic average was proportional to the number of microtubules and quantified the value (Fig 4A and B). The quantified signal intensity fitted well with a Weibull distribution of S(l) = S 0 × EXP[−{(l − l 0 )/ξ}^P], where S(l) is the signal intensity of microtubules with their length over l, l 0 is the radius of the centrosome, S 0 is the intensity at the surface of the centrosome, ξ is the length scale, and P is a parameter for how the distribution is affected by the length (Fig 4B and see the Materials and Methods section). The estimated distribution of microtubule lengths did not change dramatically during the observation period (Figs 4C and S3) or among different samples (Fig S3). Therefore, we calculated the average distribution of all samples at all the time points (Figs 4C and D and S3). Our fitting of the average distribution to the Weibull distribution revealed l 0 = 1.6 μm, ξ = 2.3 μm, and P = 0.79. Figure 4. Distribution of the microtubule length in enucleated embryos. (A) A representative image of the β-tubulin signal in enucleated C. elegans embryos. The brown dot circles indicate areas 2, 4, and 6 μm from the center of the aster. The yellow asterisk indicates the polar body. Scale bar, 10 μm. (B) The fitting analysis result of the distribution of the β-tubulin signal in (A). The subtracted intensity value (see the Materials and Methods section for the details) is shown with the black circle and line. Brown line is the fitted curve. (C) The fitting results of the β-tubulin signals in an enucleated embryo. Fitted curves for each time point are shown in brown lines. Darker colors indicate earlier time points. Lighter colors indicate later time points. The average fitting curve is shown with magenta dots and lines. The average fitting curve from five embryos is shown with blue dots and lines. (D) The average fitting curve from five embryos is shown with blue dots and lines. The fitting of the average fitting curve is shown with a green line. The value from this result is applied for simulation (Table S2). Figure S3. Distribution of the microtubule length in enucleated embryos. Related to Fig 4. The fitting results of the β-tubulin signals in four enucleated embryos, other than the one shown in Fig 4C (“sample 1”). The fitted curves at each time point are indicated by brown lines. Darker colors indicate earlier time points. Lighter colors indicate later time points. The average fitting curves are shown as magenta dots and lines. The average fitting curve for the five embryos is indicated by blue dots and lines. We concluded that the estimated distribution of microtubule lengths did not change dramatically among different samples.