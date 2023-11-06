ESYT1 tethers the ER to mitochondria and is required for mitochondrial lipid and calcium homeostasis

In this study, we used the proximity mapping tool BioID to identify and characterize SMP domain proteins that might be involved in MERC structure and function in humans. We showed that ESYT1 is enriched at MERCs, where it forms a complex with the OMM protein SYNJ2BP. Depletion of the ESYT1–SYNJ2BP complex impairs mitochondrial calcium uptake capacity and provokes a reduction of essential mitochondrial lipids, demonstrating its essential function in cellular and mitochondrial homeostasis.

Mitochondria synthesize cardiolipin (CL) and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) on the inner membrane, and these lipids are essential for mitochondrial function ( Steenbergen et al, 2005 ; Funai et al, 2020 ). CL is produced via a multi-enzymatic cascade and PE is synthesized by phosphatidylserine decarboxylase PISD1; however, their synthesis depends on the ER for the supply of the precursor lipids phosphatidic acid (PA) and phosphatidylserine (PS), respectively ( Funai et al, 2020 ). Lipid synthesis activity at MAMs was the first biochemical process reported at a MCS in mammals ( Vance, 1990 ); however, a detailed mechanism of lipid transport between ER and mitochondria in mammals remains elusive.

The proteins that mediate the formation of MERC have been extensively studied in the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, where the four-subunit ER–mitochondria encounter structure is required to tether the two organelles and mediate lipid transport from the ER to mitochondria ( Kornmann et al, 2009 ; Kojima et al, 2016 ) via the lipid-binding SMP domains (synaptotagmin-like mitochondrial and lipid-binding protein) present in three subunits of the complex ( Kopec et al, 2010 ; AhYoung et al, 2015 ). Orthologues of the three SMP domain-containing proteins in the ER–mitochondria encounter structure complex have not been identified in mammals.

Results

ESYT1 localizes to MERCs To further investigate the interaction between ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP at MERCs, we profiled the proximity interactome of the MERCs using an engineered MERC-targeted BirA* (Fig S1E and Table S1). This construct was based on a fluorescent MERC tether first designed by Hajnoczky (Csordas et al, 2006) and reported to successfully rescue both MERC and Ca2+ loss in cells devoid of several other contact site protein regulators including inositol-3-phosphate receptor (IP3R), PDZD8, RMDN3-VAPB or MFN2 (Gomez-Suaga et al, 2017; Hirabayashi et al, 2017; Hernández-Alvarez et al, 2019). BirA* was then fused between the OMM-targeting sequence of mAKAP1 at the N-terminus and the ER-targeting sequence of yUBC6 at the C-terminus. We analysed the tether-BirA* proximity interactions with previously characterized MERC proteins alongside ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP (Fig 1B) and showed that tether-BirA* interacted with all the queried preys, consistent with an interaction of ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP at MERCs. To confirm this localization, we next studied ESYT1 intracellular localization by immunofluorescence and confocal microscopy (Fig 1C). In human fibroblasts stably overexpressing SEC61B-mCherry as an ER marker (green) and stained for PRDX3 as a mitochondrial marker (cyan), endogenous ESYT1 (magenta) specifically localized along the ER network forming puncta, especially on ER tubules (which function in lipid and hormone synthesis) rather than on the perinuclear sheets (which function in protein synthesis) (Schwarz & Blower, 2016). The focal localization of endogenous ESYT1 along the ER network partially colocalized with mitochondria (Fig 1C, yellow arrows), illustrated by line scans of fluorescence intensities (Fig 1D). Quantitative analysis confirmed that more than 30% of the endogenous ESYT1 colocalized with mitochondria and that a third of mitochondria were positive for ESYT1 (Fig 1E). Consistent with these results, subcellular fractionation of mouse liver (Fig 1F) showed that endogenous ESYT1 is present in the microsomal light membrane fraction containing ER, and in the heavy membrane fraction containing mitochondria and MAM. Gradient-purification of the heavy membranes into MAM and highly purified mitochondria revealed that ESYT1 was enriched in MAMs, with a similar fractionation profile as the MAM marker SIGMAR1. Significantly, SYNJ2BP, in addition to being enriched in mitochondria, was also present in the MAM fraction. To further characterize the function of ESYT1, we generated a CRISPR-Cas9–mediated KO in human fibroblasts and fibroblasts stably overexpressing a C-terminal 3xFLAG-tagged version of ESYT1 (Fig 1G). BN-PAGE analysis of DDM-solubilized heavy membrane fractions (Fig 1H) revealed that endogenous ESYT1 was present in three main large complexes, with the main one at approximately 410 kD. The specificity of these complexes was confirmed by their absence in different clones of the KO cell lines. Finally, the ESYT1-FLAG overexpressing cell line showed that the tagged version of ESYT1 behaved similarly to the endogenous protein (Fig 1H), but formed slightly larger complexes because of the addition of the 3xFLAG tag. Together, these results show that ESYT1 and its OMM partner SYNJ2BP localize to the MERCs, and that ESYT1 forms high molecular weight complexes.

Loss of ESYT1 decreases MERCs As ESYT1 is known to tether the ER membrane to the PM (Saheki, 2017) and to peroxisomes (Xiao et al, 2019), we sought to determine whether ESYT1 could similarly act as a tethering protein regulating MERCs. Using transmission electron microscopy (TEM), we analyzed the morphology and characteristics of MERCs in human control fibroblasts compared with ESYT1 KO cells and KO cells where a Myc-tagged version of ESYT1 was stably reintroduced (Fig 2A). TEM image analysis revealed that the loss of ESYT1 led to a decrease in both the number and mean length of MERCs, resulting in an overall decrease in the perimeter of mitochondria covered by ER membrane (Fig 2B and C). MERC defects were completely rescued by the reintroduction of ESYT1–Myc, confirming the specificity of this phenotype. Notably, mitochondria in ESYT1 KO cells have a larger perimeter than control cells, a phenotype that was fully rescued by the expression of ESYT1–Myc. The larger perimeter likely results from the loss of MERCs, which demarcate sites of mitochondrial fission (Giacomello et al, 2020). These experiments show that loss of ESYT1 impacts MERC formation, and suggests a potential direct role as a physical tether between the two organelles. Figure 2. Loss of ESYT1 decreases MERCs. (A) ESYT1 protein levels in control human fibroblasts, ESYT1 knock-out fibroblasts, and ESYT1 knock-out fibroblasts expressing ESYT1-Myc. Whole cell lysates were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and immunoblotting. VDAC1 was used as a loading control. (B) Transmission electron microscopy images of control human fibroblasts, ESYT1 knock-out fibroblasts, and ESYT1 knock-out fibroblasts expressing ESYT1-Myc. (C) Quantitative analysis of Mitochondria–ER contact sites (MERCs) from the TEM images: number of MERC per mitochondria, length of MERC (nm), coverage of the mitochondrial perimeter by ER (%), and mitochondrial perimeter (nm). Results are expressed as means ± S.D. Images in each condition were analyzed (n = 38), totaling 245 mitochondria for control cells, 154 mitochondria for KO cells, and 224 mitochondria for rescued cells. Kruskal–Wallis and post hoc multiple comparisons tests were applied, ns: nonsignificant, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0005.

SYNJ2BP but not ESYT1 promotes the formation of mitochondria–ER contacts We next investigated the consequences of the overexpression of ESYT1, or its mitochondrial partner SYNJ2BP on MERC architecture. The overexpression of a 3xFLAG-tagged version of ESYT1 did not influence the morphology of MERCs (Fig 3A and B); however, as was previously demonstrated (Nemoto & De Camilli, 1999; Hung et al, 2017; Pourshafie et al, 2022), SYNJ2BP overexpression strikingly promoted the formation of MERCs, specifically by increasing the length of individual contacts between the two organelles and the mitochondrial perimeter in contact with the ER in a “zipper-like” fashion (Fig 3B). In this condition, the perimeter of mitochondria was smaller and the ER–mitochondrial network was recruited to the perinuclear region of the SYNJ2BP overexpressing cells (Fig 3A). Immunofluorescence and confocal microscopy analysis confirmed both the significant increase of MERCs and the perinuclear accumulation of the ER–mitochondrial network when SYNJ2BP was overexpressed (Fig S2A). In these conditions, we also observed that endogenous ESYT1 was recruited to MERCs, where it accumulated and formed large foci (Fig S2A, white arrowheads). Quantitative analysis, using confocal microscopy to compare control, SYNJ2BP KO, and SYNJ2BP overexpressing fibroblasts, demonstrated that the presence of ESYT1 at mitochondria is dependent on SYNJ2BP expression (Fig 3C). In contrast to SYNJ2BP overexpression, loss of SYNJ2BP which decreased MERCs (Ilacqua et al, 2022; Pourshafie et al, 2022) was associated with a decreased localization of ESYT1 at mitochondria. Figure 3. SYNJ2BP but not ESYT1 promotes the formation of mitochondria–ER contacts. (A) Transmission electron microscopy images of control human fibroblasts, fibroblasts overexpressing ESYT1-FLAG, and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP. (B) Quantitative analysis of mitochondria–ER contact sites (MERCs) in control human fibroblasts, fibroblasts overexpressing ESYT1-FLAG, and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP showing the number of MERC per mitochondria, the length of MERC (nm), and the coverage of the mitochondrial perimeter by ER (%), and mitochondrial perimeter (nm). Results are expressed as means ± S.D. Images were analyzed in control fibroblasts (n = 27), totaling 152 mitochondria; in fibroblasts overexpressing ESYT1-FLAG (n = 26), totaling 140 mitochondria; in fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (n = 29), totaling 300 mitochondria. Kruskal–Wallis and post hoc multiple comparisons tests were applied, ns: nonsignificant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0005. (C) Quantitative confocal microscopy analysis of endogenous ESYT1 colocalization with mitochondria in control human fibroblasts (n = 32), SYNJ2BP KO fibroblasts (n = 28), and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (n = 23). Cells were labelled with ESYT1 and PRDX3 as a mitochondrial marker. Results are expressed as means ± S.D. ***P < 0.0005; ****P < 0.0001 (Brown–Forsythe and Welch ANOVA test). (D) Confocal microscopy images of control human fibroblasts (a) and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (b, c) showing SYNJ2BP localization (grey), ESYT1 localization (magenta), and RRBP1 localization (green). White arrows point to large foci of endogenous ESYT1 colocalizing with SYNJ2BP accumulations when SYNJ2BP is overexpressed. Scale bar = 10 μm. (c): zoomed image from (b) showing ESYT1 and RRBP1 accumulation in different mitochondria when SYNJ2BP is overexpressed. Yellow arrowheads point to mitochondrial ghost pattern for ESYT1 localization when SYNJ2BP is overexpressed. Scale bar = 2 μm. (E) Quantitative confocal microscopy analysis of mitochondria positive for ER in control human fibroblasts (n = 26), SYNJ2BP overexpressing fibroblasts (n = 29), ESYT1 KO fibroblasts (n = 24) and ESYT1 KO fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (n = 26). Cells were labelled with PRDX3 as a mitochondrial marker and CANX as an ER marker. Results are expressed as means ± S.D. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.0005; ****P < 0.0001 (Brown–Forsythe and Welch ANOVA test). Figure S2. SYNJ2BP effect on MERCs is independent of the mitochondrial fission-fusion machinery. (A) Confocal microscopy images of control human fibroblasts and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP. Top panel: SYNJ2BP localization (green), cytochrome C (CytC) serves as a mitochondrial marker (cyan) and KDEL as an ER marker (magenta). Bottom panel: ESYT1 localization (green), CytC serves as a mitochondrial marker (cyan), and KDEL as an ER marker (magenta). White arrowheads highlight the accumulation of endogenous ESYT1 at MERCs when SYNJ2BP is overexpressed. Scale bar = 10 μm. Zoomed-in images, scale bar = 2 μm. (B) Confocal microscopy images of human fibroblasts. CytC serves as a mitochondrial marker (green), HSPA5 as an ER marker (magenta), and nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). (a, b) Knock-down of DRP1 in control fibroblasts (a) and in SYNJ2BP overexpressing fibroblasts (b). (c, d) Knock-down of MFN2 in control fibroblasts (c) and in fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (d). Scale bar = 10 μm. SYNJ2BP was shown to interact with another ER-localized protein RRBP1 to regulate the formation of MERCs (Hung et al, 2017). To explore the relation between SYNJ2BP, ESYT1 and RRBP1, we analyzed their subcellular localization in human control fibroblasts and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (Fig 3D). Although ESYT1 and RRBP1 are both ER membrane proteins, their localization differs in control cells. RRBP1 is preferentially localized on the perinuclear sheets and ESYT1 on ER tubules (Fig 3D(a)). When SYNJ2BP is overexpressed and MERCs increased, the large ESYT1 foci recruited to mitochondria specifically localize in regions of SYNJ2BP accumulation (Fig 3D(b) white arrowheads). In addition, we observed a mitochondrial ghost pattern for ESYT1 localization that we do not see in control cells (Fig 3D(c) yellow arrowheads). In this condition, ESYT1 and RRBP1 actually accumulate in different areas of the mitochondrial network (Fig 3D(c)), suggesting different functions of the SYNJ2BP–ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP–RRBP1 complexes. Quantitative confocal microscopy analysis of MERCs in control fibroblasts, SYNJ2BP overexpressing fibroblasts, ESYT1 KO fibroblasts, and ESYT1 KO fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (Fig 3E) confirmed the reduction of MERCs in the absence of ESYT1 and showed that the effect of SYNJ2BP overexpression on MERC formation is partially dependant on the presence of ESYT1. Because of the contribution of mitochondrial fission and fusion-related proteins in the formation or stabilization of MERCs, including the OMM fusion protein MFN2 (de Brito & Scorrano, 2008) and the main mitochondrial fission regulator DRP1 (Prudent et al, 2015), we decided to investigate their potential contribution to SYNJ2BP-dependent MERC formation. Control cells and cells overexpressing SYNJ2BP were depleted for either DRP1 or MFN2 (Fig S2B). As expected, in both control cells and cells overexpressing SYNJ2BP, depletion of DRP1 led to a hyperfused mitochondrial network (a and b), whereas loss of MFN2 induced mitochondrial fragmentation (c and d). In both conditions, the overexpression of SYNJ2BP still promoted a strong increase of MERCs as monitored by confocal microscopy (b and d, cyt c as a mitochondrial marker and HSPA5 as an ER marker). However, the recruitment of the ER–mitochondrial network around the nucleus was less prominent after DRP1 knockdown. We conclude that the effect of SYNJ2BP on MERC formation is independent of MFN2 and DRP1.

SYNJ2BP is present in a high-molecular weight complex with ESYT1 To better understand the relationship between ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP, we investigated their potential interaction by BN-PAGE analysis. Whereas endogenous SYNJ2BP ran mostly as a monomer (Fig 4A, left), when overexpressed (a condition that promotes MERCs), SYNJ2BP appeared in two high molecular weight complexes (Fig 4A, left), one of which was at the same size as the ESYT1 complex at 410 kD (Fig 4A, right, lower horizontal line). Overexpression of SYNJ2BP together with a 3xFLAG tagged version of ESYT1 leads to the shift of ESYT1 complex to a higher molecular weight. In this condition, the 410 kD SYNJ2BP complex specifically shifted to a similar molecular weight, demonstrating the interaction of the two partners in this complex (Fig 4A, right, higher horizontal line). A second dimension BN/SDS–PAGE analysis confirmed that when overexpressed, a fraction of SYNJ2BP is present in two different complexes, one that runs at the size of the ESYT1 complex and one to similar size of the RRBP1 complex (Fig 4B). Knockdown of RRBP1 did not affect the assembly of ESYT1 complex (Fig 4C), nor did the knockdown of ESYT1 affect the RRBP1 complex, demonstrating that the complexes are not interdependent. However, the presence of SYNJ2BP in the 410 kD complex is specifically dependant on ESYT1, because its depletion leads to the loss of the SYNJ2BP complex at 410 kD (Fig 4C), demonstrating that ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP belong to the same complex. Figure 4. SYNJ2BP is present in a high-molecular weight complex with ESYT1. (A) Characterization of ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP complexes. Heavy-membrane fractions from control human fibroblasts, SYNJ2BP knock-down fibroblasts, fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP, and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP together with a 3XFLAG-tagged version of ESYT1 were analyzed by blue native PAGE. Samples were run in duplicate on the same gel and immunoblotted with anti-SYNJ2BP (left) and anti-ESYT1 antibodies (right). Lower horizontal line: 410 kD complex where both SYNJ2BP and ESYT1 run. Higher horizontal line: higher molecular weight complex observed when SYNJ2BP is overexpressed together with a 3xFLAG-tagged version of ESYT1. (B) Two-dimensional electrophoresis analysis (BN-PAGE/SDS–PAGE) of SYNJ2BP-interacting proteins in control human fibroblasts and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP. The migration of known protein complexes in the first dimension is indicated on the top of the blot (UQCRC1: OXPHOS complex III at 500 kD, NDUFA9: OXPHOS complex I at 1,000 kD). The position of identified SYNJ2BP containing complexes and their alignment with ESYT1 and RRBP1 containing complexes are indicated with grey lines. (C) Characterization of ESYT1, SYNJ2BP, and RRBP1 complexes. Heavy-membrane fractions from fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP or fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP in which either ESYT1 or RRBP1 was knocked down were analyzed by Blue-Native PAGE. Samples were run in triplicate on the same gel and immunoblotted with anti-ESYT1 (left), anti-SYNJ2BP (center), and anti-RRBP1 antibodies (right). (D) RRBP1, ESYT1 and SYNJ2BP protein levels in fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP untreated or treated with puromycin (200 μM for 2h and 30 mins). Whole-cell lysates were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and immunoblotting. CCDC47 was used as a loading control. (E) Two-dimensional electrophoresis analysis (BN-PAGE/SDS–PAGE) of SYNJ2BP-interacting proteins in fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP untreated or treated with puromycin (200 μM for 2h and 30 mins). The position of identified SYNJ2BP-containing complexes and their alignment with ESYT1 and RRBP1-containing complexes are indicated with grey lines. A study by Hung et al reported that the interaction of SYNJ2BP with RRBP1 depends on cytoplasmic translation activity (Hung et al, 2017). To confirm that the two SYNJ2BP complexes are independent, we analyzed the effects of puromycin, a translation inhibitor, on the formation of both complexes. Puromycin treatment led to a large decrease in the steady-state level of RRBP1 and a concomitant increase of ESYT1, without affecting SYNJ2BP levels (Fig 4D). A second-dimension experiment confirmed that puromycin induced a specific loss of the SYNJ2BP–RRBP1 complex, without affecting the complex between SYNJ2BP and ESYT1 (Fig 4E). Together, these results demonstrate that SYNJ2BP interacts with both ESYT1 and RRBP1, but in two different complexes that are physically and functionally independent.

SYNJ2BP is required for ER to mitochondria Ca2+ transfer Based on the results obtained for ESYT1 and the significant increase of MERCs upon the overexpression of the OMM ESYT1 partner SYNJ2BP, we next investigated the role of SYNJ2BP in mitochondrial Ca2+ dynamics (Fig 7). To do so, we compared control fibroblasts with SYNJ2BP KO human fibroblasts (two different clones) and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (either bulk cultures or a clone) (Fig 7). Similar to ESYT1 loss, the absence of SYNJ2BP strongly decreased both maximal mitochondrial Ca2+ concentration (Fig 7A and B) and mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake rate (Fig 7C). SYNJ2BP overexpression however significantly increased mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake capacity upon histamine stimulation (Fig 7A–C). In contrast to ESYT1, the level of SYNJ2BP did not influence cytosolic Ca2+ concentration (Fig 7D–F) upon histamine stimulation. Finally, SYNJ2BP overexpression did not affect levels of proteins involved in mitochondrial Ca2+ pumping (Fig 7G and H). Figure 7. SYNJ2BP is required for ER to mitochondria Ca2+ transfer. (A) Trace of mitochondrial–aequorin measurements of mitochondrial Ca2+ upon histamine stimulation (100 μM) in control human fibroblasts, SYNJ2BP knock-out fibroblasts (clone 1 and 2), and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (clone and bulk). (B) Quantification of maximal mitochondrial Ca2+. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. From >50 cells per condition; n = 4 independent experiments. ns: not significant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 (Turkey’s multiple comparisons test). (C) Quantification of the rate of mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. From >50 cells per condition; n = 4 independent experiments. ns: not significant; *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 (Turkey’s multiple comparisons test). (D) Trace of cytosolic–aequorin measurements of cytosolic Ca2+ upon histamine stimulation (100 μM) in control human fibroblasts, SYNJ2BP knock-out fibroblasts (clone 1 and 2), and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (clone and bulk). (E) Quantification of maximal cytosolic Ca2+. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. From >50 cells per condition; n = 4 independent experiments. ns: not significant (Turkey’s multiple comparisons test). (F) Quantification of the rate of cytosolic Ca2+ uptake. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. From >50 cells per condition; n = 4 independent experiments. ns: not significant (Turkey’s multiple comparisons test). (G) Whole-cell lysates of control human fibroblasts, SYNJ2BP knock-out fibroblasts (clone 1 and 2), and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (clone and bulk) were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and immunoblotting. Vinculin was used as a loading control. (G, H) Quantification of three independent experiments as in panel (G). The graphs show the signal normalized to vinculin relative to control. Results are expressed as means ± S.D. Two-way ANOVA with a Dunnett correction for multiple comparisons was performed. ns: not significant. (I) Representative confocal images of PLA experiment in control human fibroblasts, SYNJ2BP knock-out fibroblasts (clone 1 and 2), and fibroblasts overexpressing SYNJ2BP (clone and bulk). Anti-VDAC1 and anti-IP3R1 were used as primary antibodies in the assay. Scale bars represent 20 μm. (H, J) Quantification of average number of PLA foci per cell corresponding to (H). At least 20 cells were quantified per condition per independent experiment, n = 3 independent experiments. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. To better understand the effect of SYNJ2BP on mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake, we analyzed its role in MERC formation using an in situ proximity ligation assay (PLA), an established method to analyze MERCs (Fig 7I and J) (Tubbs & Rieusset, 2016). As seen in our TEM analysis (Fig 3A and B), overexpression of SYNJ2BP increased the number of MERCs, monitored by the increase of the number of PLA foci per cell compared with controls. In contrast, SYNJ2BP KO led to a reduction in the number of PLA foci per cell, indicating a decrease number of MERCs (Fig 7I and J). Together these results confirm that the quantity of MERCs is proportional to the level of SYNJ2BP expression (Ilacqua et al, 2022; Pourshafie et al, 2022), which therefore strongly influences mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake capacity.