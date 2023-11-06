Immunosuppressive low-density neutrophils in the blood of cancer patients display a mature phenotype

The presence of human neutrophils in the tumor microenvironment is strongly correlated to poor overall survival. Most previous studies have focused on the immunosuppressive capacities of low-density neutrophils (LDN), also referred to as granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells, which are elevated in number in the blood of many cancer patients. We observed two types of LDN in the blood of lung cancer and ovarian carcinoma patients: CD45 high LDN, which suppressed T-cell proliferation and displayed mature morphology, and CD45 low LDN, which were immature and non-suppressive. We simultaneously evaluated the classical normal-density neutrophils (NDN) and, when available, tumor-associated neutrophils. We observed that NDN from cancer patients suppressed T-cell proliferation, and NDN from healthy donors did not, despite few transcriptomic differences. Hence, the immunosuppression mediated by neutrophils in the blood of cancer patients is not dependent on the cells’ density but rather on their maturity.

Here, we compared the presence, transcriptome, and function of blood neutrophils and TAN. In blood, we compared classic neutrophils (the majority of circulating neutrophils, hereafter referred to as normal-density neutrophils [NDN]) and LDN. We provide additional insights into the ability of distinct neutrophil populations to suppress T-cell proliferation in vitro, which serves as a criterion for classifying a neutrophil as a granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cell. Detailed single-cell transcriptomic analyses, such as those conducted by Pittet and Trajanovski ( Zilionis et al, 2019 ; Salcher et al, 2022 ), have uncovered the diversity of neutrophils within tumors of cancer patients. We nevertheless deliberately opted for bulk analyses to assess both the suppressive capabilities and transcriptome of the same neutrophil sample.

Results

Both NDN and LDN of NSCLC patients suppress T-cell proliferation We sourced blood and tumor from either NSCLC or ovarian cancer patients, and blood from non-cancerous donors as healthy controls. No patient had received chemotherapy during the year before the collection of blood or tumor samples, nor had they taken corticosteroids, except for patient A017 in Fig 2. NDN and mononuclear cells were isolated from blood for flow cytometric analysis or sorting following the published strategy (Bronte et al, 2016; Bruderek et al, 2021) (Fig 1A and B). We rarely obtained enough TAN for further experimentation. Figure 1. Normal-density neutrophils (NDN) of NSCLC patients suppress T-cell proliferation more consistently than low-density neutrophils (LDN) and tumor-associated neutrophils (TAN). (A) Scheme of sample processing and preparation. (B) Gating strategy for the isolation of LDN. (C) Blood LDN and TAN isolated from patient A069 suppress proliferation of allogeneic T cells. 10,000 neutrophils (LDN or TAN) were incubated with 30,000 chloromethylfluorescein diacetate-labeled allogeneic T cells, with a ratio of 1 neutrophil to 3 T cells. The T cells were stimulated with coated anti-CD3 and soluble anti-CD28 antibodies for 4 d. (D) Suppression of T-cell proliferation by NDN, LDN, and TAN from NSCLC patients. The different patients are indicated by colors. T-cell proliferation was calculated using the division index and normalized against stimulated control samples without myeloid cells (control = 1). In (D), data from patients from whom we obtained both NDN and LDN subpopulations. (E) Statistics for all proliferation assays performed using the division index without normalization. The statistical analysis pertains to a ratio of 1 neutrophil to 3 T cells compared with T cells stimulated without myeloid cells. Statistical analyses: Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test. P-values: ns (non-significant), ≥0.05; *, <0.05; and ****, <0.0001. LDN-mediated suppression of T-cell proliferation in vitro is most commonly investigated by performing co-incubation assays of T cells with LDN of cancer patients (Haile et al, 2012; Bruger et al, 2020). We also tested NDN from the same patients and from healthy donors as a functional control. The LDN and NDN were co-incubated with allogeneic or autologous T cells for 4 d. T-cell proliferation was assessed by flow cytometry using the dilution of a tracker dye (Fig 1C). We observed that LDN isolated from NSCLC cancer patients suppressed both allogeneic (Fig 1D and E) and autologous (Fig S1) T-cell proliferation. However, immunosuppression by LDN varied across patient samples. NDN from cancer patients suppressed T-cell proliferation (Fig 1D and E), whereas NDN from healthy donors did not (Fig S1B). A few NSCLC tumors were available. They were enzymatically and mechanically digested, and TAN were isolated from single-cell suspensions using the same method as for blood LDN. Two of the six samples also exhibited suppression of T-cell proliferation (Fig 1D and E). Figure S1. T-cell proliferation assays with low-density neutrophils (LDN), normal-density neutrophils (NDN), and tumor-associated neutrophils from cancer patients and blood donors. (A, C) Suppression of T-cell proliferation by neutrophils (A) from NSCLC patients and (C) ovarian cancer patients. (B) Suppression of T-cell proliferation by NDN from blood donors. (D) Effect of CD45high or CD45low LDN on the proliferation of autologous T cells. The left panels present data from patients from whom we obtained both subpopulations of neutrophils (LDN and NDN or CD45high and CD45low LDN) from the same blood samples. The different patients are indicated by colors. Proliferation was calculated using the division index and normalized against stimulated control samples without myeloid cells (control = 1). The right panels show statistics for all proliferation assays performed using the division index without normalization. The statistical analysis pertains to a ratio of 1 neutrophil to 3 T cells compared with T cells stimulated alone. Statistical analyses: Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test. P-values: ns (non-significant), ≥ 0.05; **, <0.01; and ****, <0.0001. Compared with blood from NSCLC patients, LDN were rare in the blood of ovarian cancer patients (often 0.01% of CD45-positive cells) and healthy donors (Fig S2A–D). These frequencies are consistent with the frequencies reported (Cassetta et al, 2020). LDN yields from ovarian cancer blood samples were often too low (1,000–10,000 cells) for further functional experimentation. NDN and LDN isolated from ovarian cancer patients also reduced allogeneic T-cell proliferation, but statistical significance was not reached because of the low sample size (Fig S1C). Figure S2. Frequency and numbers of low-density neutrophils (LDN) and tumor-associated neutrophils (TAN) in healthy donors and cancer patients. (A) Frequency of LDN among CD45+ cells in the blood of healthy donors, ovarian cancer patients, and NSCLC patients. (B) Frequency of TAN among CD45+ cells within the tumor single-cell suspensions. (C) Frequency of LDN among myeloid (CD33+) cells and numbers of LDN in the blood. (D) Frequency of TAN among myeloid (CD33+) cells within the tumor single-cell suspensions. Statistical analyses: Wilcoxon–Mann–Whitney’s test. P-values: ns (non-significant), ≥ 0.05; **, <0.01; ***, <0.001; and ****, <0.0001. Boxes show the median, and whiskers, the 1,5x interquartile range. Altogether, our data indicate that immunosuppression is a common feature of neutrophils in the blood of cancer patients: when LDN were suppressive, the corresponding NDN were also suppressive. In fact, the suppressive activity of NDN was systematically more pronounced.

Two LDN subsets exist in the blood of cancer patients, and they can be distinguished from each other based on the expression of CD45, maturity and immunosuppressive function We observed that some LDN samples suppressed T-cell proliferation to a high degree, whereas some LDN samples had no effect on T-cell proliferation at all. This was particularly evident in the blood of NSCLC patient A017 whose blood was sampled three times within 2 mo. At the first sampling, the patient’s LDN suppressed T-cell proliferation very strongly. The second time, when the patient was administered corticosteroid and methylprednisolone, LDN exhibited no suppressive capacity (Fig 2A). Upon closer inspection of the samples analyzed by flow cytometry, we observed the presence of two LDN subtypes with similar granularity (SSC-A) distinguishable by the expression of CD45, and whose frequency changed between the two visits (Fig 2B). We used the blood collected during the third visit of the patient to isolate CD45high LDN, CD45low LDN, and all LDN and NDN. CD45low LDN had no suppressive effect on T-cell proliferation, whereas the CD45high LDN and the NDN were both highly suppressive (Fig 2C). To further determine the differences between the neutrophil subsets, we performed cytospin analyses on blood and tumor neutrophil subsets (Fig 2D). We observed that CD45low LDN are comprised of immature myelocytes, metamyelocytes, and some band cells. CD45high LDN, NDN, and TAN samples contain nearly exclusively mature neutrophils (Fig 2D). Figure 2. Low-density neutrophils (LDN) of cancer patients consist of two subpopulations distinguishable by maturity and the expression of CD45. (A) Effect of all LDN of NSCLC patient A017 on the proliferation of allogeneic T cells. 30,000 chloromethylfluorescein diacetate-labeled allogeneic T cells were incubated with 10,000 LDN. The T cells were stimulated with coated anti-CD3 and soluble anti-CD28 antibodies for 4 d. (B) Flow cytometry plots on PBMC of NSCLC patient A017 on three dates. He received methylprednisolone from December 19, 2020, to February 07, 2021. Arrows indicate the two LDN subtypes distinguishable by the level of CD45 expression. (C) Detailed analysis of the effect of LDN subtypes and normal-density neutrophils isolated from NSCLC patient A017 on allogeneic T-cell proliferation in February 2021 (third sampling). The proliferation assay was conducted as described before. (D) Cytospin analysis of different populations of neutrophils of another patient. The different neutrophils were isolated on the same day from the same patient. Cells were stained with the May–Grünwald–Giemsa stain and analyzed with a 100x magnification using cytospin. When we re-analyzed the blood and tumor samples’ phenotyping analyses that were previously performed, we found that the frequency of CD45high cells in the LDN population was highly variable, whereas about 80% TAN in NSCLC patients were CD45high (Fig 3A). When the T-cell proliferation assays previously performed with a mixed population of LDN (CD45high and CD45low cells) were re-analyzed, we noticed that the frequency of CD45high cells in a sample was positively correlated with the suppression capacity of that sample. This was true for both proliferation assays performed with allogeneic and autologous T cells (Fig 3B). Figure 3. Unlike CD45low low-density neutrophils (LDN), CD45high LDN of NSCLC patients suppress T-cell proliferation. (A) Frequency of CD45high LDN among all LDN in NSCLC blood and tumor samples. Boxes show the median, and whiskers, the 1.5× interquartile range. (B) Correlation of the frequency of CD45high LDN among all blood LDN with suppression of T-cell proliferation in autologous and allogeneic co-culture assays (1 LDN: 3 T cells). (C) Effect of CD45high or CD45low LDN from NSCLC blood on the proliferation of allogeneic T cells. The different patients are indicated by colors. Proliferation was calculated using the division index and normalized against stimulated control samples without myeloid cells (control = 1). In (C), data from patients from whom we obtained both neutrophil subpopulations. (D) Statistics for all proliferation assays performed using the division index without normalization. The statistical analysis pertains to a ratio of 1 neutrophil to 3 T cells compared with T cells stimulated without myeloid cells. Statistical analyses: Wilcoxon–Mann–Whitney’s test (A) and Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test (D). P-values: *, <0.05; and ***, <0.001. We subsequently sorted by flow cytometry CD45high LDN and CD45low LDN from the blood of NSCLC patients, and assessed their suppressive activity in proliferation assays with allogeneic T cells. We found that most CD45high LDN samples contained suppressive cells, whereas CD45low LDN samples slightly increased T-cell proliferation (Fig 3C and D). The same was observed with autologous T cells, except for one CD45low LDN sample that reduced T-cell proliferation (Fig S1D). Taken together, this indicates that mature LDN isolated from cancer patients suppress T-cell proliferation. Combined with the former observation that NDN from cancer patients are also mature neutrophils with suppressive properties, our data indicate that immunosuppressive neutrophils in cancer patients have a mature phenotype.

CD45low LDN express higher levels of genes encoding ORL1, ARG1, and CYBB than suppressive CD45high LDN, but show similar levels of the corresponding proteins We distinguished immature CD45low LDN and mature CD45high LDN from each other based on their expression of CD45 and CD16 (which is also highly expressed on mature neutrophils, including NDN) (Fujimoto et al, 2000; Elghetany, 2002; Lang et al, 2018; Gondois-Rey et al, 2021) (Fig 4A). From each NSCLC patient, we isolated at least 10,000 cells of the two cell types from the same blood sample and performed RNA sequencing. The heatmap of differentially expressed transcription factors revealed distinct transcriptional programs between immature CD45low LDN and mature CD45high LDN (Fig S3). We confirmed that the expression of the CD45 and CD16-encoding genes matches the expression of the flow cytometry data acquired during the isolation of the cells (Fig 4B and C). Figure 4. Matched CD45high and CD45low low-density neutrophils (LDN) from NSCLC patients differentially express genes involved in neutrophil function and maturity. (A) Example of flow cytometric analysis of the differential expression of CD45 and CD16 by CD45high and CD45low LDN from the blood of one representative NSCLC patient. (B, C) Comparison between patient-matched CD45high and CD45low LDN from patients of read counts from the transcriptomic data (n = 9) and the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (n = 6) recorded by flow cytometry for (B) CD45 and (C) CD16. Boxes show the median, and whiskers, the 1.5× interquartile range. (D) Comparison of read counts from the transcriptomic data for genes associated with LDN-mediated immunosuppression (CD274, NOX2, CYBB) and LOX-1 between patient-matched CD45high and CD45low LDN from the blood of NSCLC patients (n = 9) (DESeq2 test). Adjusted P-values for RNA-sequencing data. P-adj: PTPRC (count) = 0.028; CD16 (count) = 1.93 × 10−60; CD16 (MFI) = 0.031; CD45 (MFI) = 0.031; OLR1 = 1.95 × 10−6; ARG1 = 2.644 × 10−3; CYBB = 5.44 × 10−7; CD274 = 1.51 × 10−22. Statistical analyses: Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test. P-values: *, <0.05; **, <0.01; and ***, <0.001. In graphs (B, C, D), the triangle corresponds to the mean and the line to the SD. PD-L1, arginase-1, NOX2, which generates reactive oxygen species (ROS), and LOX-1 are frequently associated with increased suppressive activity of LDN, either as a marker or as proteins mediating suppression itself (Zhou et al, 2018; Vanhaver et al, 2021). Suppressive CD45high LDN expressed higher levels of CD274 (encoding PD-L1) than immature CD45low LDN (Fig 4D). The frequency of PD-L1–positive LDN, nevertheless, was close to zero, both in CD45high and in CD45low LDN (Fig 5B). PD-L1 was also absent from the surface of NDN (Fig S4A and B). Figure 5. Protein expression of PD-L1, arginase-1, LOX-1, and CD10 and detection of reactive oxygen species in CD45high low-density neutrophils and CD45low low-density neutrophils. (A) PD-L1 extracellular staining, arginase-1 intracellular staining, and reactive oxygen species detection by an aminophenyl fluorescein fluorescent probe. The horizontal line corresponds to the positivity threshold determined for each stain by its respective Fluorescence Minus One. (B, C, D, E) Percentage of cells above the positivity threshold and (C, E) the increase in mean fluorescence intensity between the stained sample and Fluorescence Minus One. Patient samples used in panels (B, C, D, E) were different. Boxes show the median, and whiskers, the minimal and maximal values. Statistical analyses: paired t test. P-values: ns (non-significant), ≥0.05; *, <0.05; and ****, <0.0001. Figure S4. Protein expression of PD-L1, arginase-1, and LOX-1 and detection of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in CD45high low-density neutrophils, CD45low low-density neutrophils, and normal-density neutrophils. (A, B) Percentage of cells above the positivity threshold and (B) the increase in mean fluorescence intensity between the stained sample and Fluorescence Minus One are shown for PD-L1, arginase-1, and LOX-1 stainings and detection of ROS. Statistical analyses: Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (PD-L1, arginase-1, and ROS) and paired t test (LOX-1). P-values: ns (non-significant), ≥ 0.05; *, <0.05; **, <0.01; and ***, <0.001. The patient samples used in PD-L1, arginase-1, and ROS graphs were different than in the LOX-1 graph. Boxes show the median, and whiskers, the minimal and maximal values. On the contrary, immature CD45low LDN—which are devoid of suppressive activity—expressed higher levels of ORL1 (encoding LOX-1), ARG1 (encoding arginase-1), and CYBB (encoding NOX2) than suppressive mature CD45high LDN (Fig 4D). Except for LOX-1, protein levels appear to contradict the transcriptomic data: intracellular staining for arginase-1 and ROS detection by a fluorescent probe showed similar levels both in CD45high and in CD45low LDN (Fig 5B and C). LOX-1 levels were slightly higher on the surface of non-suppressive CD45low LDN (Fig 5D and E) compared with the suppressive CD45high LDN, but nearly absent from the surface of NDN. As for the NDN, arginase-1 levels were equivalent to those of LDN. However, more ROS is detected in the NDN (Fig S4A and B).