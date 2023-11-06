Award-Winning Author and Retired Educator Barbara A. Pierce to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara A. Pierce is an author and retired teacher who has achieved many strides in her lifetime. She has published 16 books that span genres and age ranges. She earned a BS in Education and a Master's degree in Education and Reading. She started teaching in 1968 and continued for 35 years, then worked as a substitute just after retirement in the early 2000s. She's received honors from The Mount Vernon Parent Teachers Association and an Editor's Choice Award given by poetry.com and the International Library of Poetry. Recently, one of her earlier books drew the attention of Netflix, an honor any writer would get most excited about. (A movie is now in the works.)

"I believe providing all children with the best education possible is of the utmost importance. I'd like to think I was a beacon of light and a source of inspiration for all of my students!"

Barbara has a special enthusiasm for children of color, helping them to realize they are no less powerful, intelligent, or entitled than any other culture. In fact, her three-book volume of work in the nonfiction genre are about Black Trailblazers who changed the course of history, and at a time when adversity only served to fuel their dreams. In her Remembering Our Black Trailblazers and their Legacies series each has 34 mini biographies of extraordinary Black Americans like Langston Hughes, Thurgood Marshall, Jesse Owens, Madam CJ Walker, Marian Anderson, Ida B Wells, and Louis H Latimer. Book-III includes modern icons like Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama. The individuals listed are just a few, there is still a much greater number of brave unsung heroes.

Check out websites like Good Reads and Amazon to find the complete list of Barbara's work. One of the first books you'll notice is The Emperor's Regret, a folk tale about an emperor who is unhappy with the constraints of royalty and decides to relinquish his birthright for a more carefree existence, only to discover the grass isn't really greener elsewhere. This is the book that attracted the attention of the Netflix producers who are working on an update of the screenplay.

In her upcoming show, Barbara is going to discuss this exciting deal and its progress (which was stalled by the writer's strike) as well as other aspects of her long career as a teacher and writer. She will read a short poem while speaking live with Jim. Barbara's work is mainly fiction for readers in the age 7-11 category but also includes two trivia books (A Challenge of Common Knowledge) and a three-volume set about Black Trailblazers that are nonfiction. She has also authored three poetry books and is in the process of having audio- books produced of a few of her other books. All her works are self-published.

"I am very passionate about my writing and my books. I go at it like a cat, my books are my legacies!" Barbara notes about her efforts to write and ensure the integrity of her creations. To learn more about Barbara A Pierce and her stellar writing skills, listen to the upcoming show or research her name and author's profile online.

Close Up Radio will feature teacher and author Barbara A. Pierce in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 8th at 2pm Eastern

