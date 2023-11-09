Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Shares Research: Chronic Pain Improved with Acupuncture
Park Slope's Garden Acupuncture Shares Research: Chronic Pain Is Improved with Acupuncture
We will share a meta-analysis study review of 13 previous medical research into the investigation of the benefits for acupuncture related to chronic pain. For the full link of the research see below
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5927830/
The study included randomized trials of acupuncture needling versus either sham acupuncture [sham acupuncture is the application of tricking the patient into thinking they received a needle, when, there was no needle inserted into the body. This is commonly completed with a spring type-apparatus where the patient will feel a sensation on the body, but no actual physical needle entered their body] or no acupuncture control for non-specific musculoskeletal pain, osteoarthritis, chronic headache, or shoulder pain.
The main outcome measures were pain and function. An additional 13 trials were identified, with data received for a total of 20,827 patients from 39 trials. Acupuncture was superior to both sham and no acupuncture control for each pain condition (all p<0.001) with differences between groups close to 0.5 standard deviations (SD) for comparison with no acupuncture control and close to 0.2 SDs in comparison with sham.
We also found clear evidence that the effects of acupuncture persist over time with only a small decrease, approximately 15%, in treatment effect at one year. [What this state is that acupuncture is showing decrease in pain with effectiveness lasting one year].
We conclude that acupuncture is effective for the treatment of chronic pain, with treatment effects persisting over time. While factors in addition to the specific effects of needling at correct acupuncture point locations are important contributors to the treatment effect, decreases in pain following acupuncture cannot be explained solely in terms of placebo effects. Variations in the effect size of acupuncture in different trials are driven predominately by differences in treatments received by the control group rather than by differences in the characteristics of acupuncture treatment.
[What this state is that having the correct acupuncture points used for the specific pain condition of the patient will have a greater effect on the patients’ health outcome]
Below are the bullet points listed at the end of the research concluding their systematic analysis review for the benefits of acupuncture for pain care.
• Acupuncture has a clinically relevant effect on chronic pain that persists over time
• The effect of acupuncture cannot be explained only by placebo effects
• Factors in addition to the specific effects of needling are important contributors
• Referral for acupuncture treatment is a reasonable option for chronic pain patients
At Garden Acupuncture we strive for the best outcomes for all our patients. With more than 40 years of combined clinical experience between the two co-founders they have effectively helped many patients resolve their pain health goals – including: acute and chronic pain, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and headaches and/or migraines.
