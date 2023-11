Georgia Manufacturing Alliance founder Jason Moss to speak at American Made MFG 2023 Conference this month

Moss shares his passion and industry experience with manufacturers. The American Made 2023 Conference is set for Nov. 10 in Tampa, Florida.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Moss, founder and CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA), will be a featured speaker at this year’s American-Made 2023 Conference. Moss, who founded GMA in 2008, has spearheaded the successful drive to expand Georgia’s manufacturing sector, while providing opportunities to strengthen leadership and networking among the state’s manufacturing community.Conference attendees can look forward to Moss shedding light on Georgia’s manufacturing strides and GMA’s pivotal role in that journey. By using examples based on real-life experience, Moss will share how companies have been transformed by taking advantage of the unique education and networking opportunities GMA provides its members.Moss has been an advocate for Georgia’s manufacturing community through GMA and other initiatives, including his book “Manufacturing Success in Georgia – an illustrated history.” In 2021, Moss introduced The Manufacturing Mastermind, an initiative aimed at aiding manufacturing executives with navigating the complexities of the evolving industry landscape. The program is an effective mixture of problem-solving, experience-sharing, and partnership-building, in which real challenges are met with real solutions.“It’s an honor to be invited to speak this year in Tampa,” Moss said. “The American Made Conference is an excellent gathering for informing and inspiring manufacturing professionals with respect to the future of this sector in the United States.”The American Made 2023 MFG Conference is scheduled for Nov. 10 at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa Bay, Florida.About Made in America MFG 2023The Made in America MFG 2023 Conference will be held on November 10, at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa, FL. This event is for industrial, commercial, and military metal fabricators, product manufacturers, parts manufacturers, machine shops, and textile manufacturers. For more information about the conference, visit https://americanmade.live About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com