Manchin Announces $9.6 Million for 27 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

November 03, 2023

Charleston, WV– Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,608,749 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for 27 West Virginia projects. The initiatives include energy efficiency upgrades for a variety of businesses, upgrades to water infrastructure, roof repairs at the Southern Appalachian Labor School and an innovative STEM education course for Ohio County students.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs. I’m pleased USDA is investing more than $9.6 million in these 27 critical projects across West Virginia, which will upgrade energy systems and water infrastructure in our communities, as well as construct roof repairs at the Southern Appalachian Labor School and bolster STEM education for Ohio County students. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below: