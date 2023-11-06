Manchin Announces $9.6 Million for 27 West Virginia Rural Development Projects
Charleston, WV– Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,608,749 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for 27 West Virginia projects. The initiatives include energy efficiency upgrades for a variety of businesses, upgrades to water infrastructure, roof repairs at the Southern Appalachian Labor School and an innovative STEM education course for Ohio County students.
“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs. I’m pleased USDA is investing more than $9.6 million in these 27 critical projects across West Virginia, which will upgrade energy systems and water infrastructure in our communities, as well as construct roof repairs at the Southern Appalachian Labor School and bolster STEM education for Ohio County students. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.
Individual awards listed below:
- $4,953,000– City of Williamson
- This funding will be used to construct various upgrades to the city’s water treatment, storage and distribution systems.
- $854,842 – West Virginia Northern Community College, Wheeling
- This funding will be used to equip six sites in Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia with interactive video conferencing systems. Instructors will deliver STEM educational coursework and job ready skills to benefit 362 students.
- $580,000 – Warm Springs Public Service District
- This funding will make various upgrades to the District's wastewater system, including the replacement of outdated collection lines, a new generator, upgrades to the aeration tank and construction of a storage facility to house equipment.
- $500,000 – Tygart Hotel Management, Elkins
- This funding will be used to purchase and install energy efficient LED lighting and an updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which will save enough energy to power fourteen homes.
- $418,000 – Town of Junior
- This funding will construct upgrades to the town's water distribution system, including replacing valves and fire hydrants.
- $391,810 – Davis Hill Development, Old Fields
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 657 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $86,093 per year in savings.
- $201,658 – River Riders, Harpers Ferry
- This funding will be used to purchase and install an 84 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $3,587 per year in savings.
- $200,000 – Solar Energy Solutions, Gassaway
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 300 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $42,210 per year in savings.
- $200,000 – Solar Energy Solutions, Davisville
- This funding will be used to install a roof-mounted 198 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic solar array, which will generate enough electricity to power 23 homes.
- $200,000 – Solar Energy Solutions, Williamstown
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 250 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $53,062 per year in savings.
- $199,200 – Formula Motor Car, Chapmanville
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 211 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $17,275 per year in savings.
- $185,920 – Three Springs Crossing, Weirton
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 288 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $42,250 per year in savings.
- $152,931 – 126 Building LLC, Ranson
- This funding will be used to purchase and install an 87 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will generate enough electricity to power seven homes.
- $122,050 – Hill International Property
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 112 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $15,972 per year in savings.
- $100,151 – Ariahnna Golf Cross Hotel, Cross Lanes
- This funding will be used to purchase and install an 111 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $6,502 per year in savings.
- $67,000 – Tyler County Public Service District
- This funding will construct various upgrades to the county’s water distribution system, including replacing valves and booster stations.
- $49,162 – D.W. Biller, Lost City
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 56.7 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $8,814 per year in savings.
- $46,333 – Windy Acres, Red House
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 43 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will generate enough electricity to power four homes.
- $44,408 – TLC Farms, Burlington
- This funding will be used to purchase and install heaters and insulation, which will realize $6,400 per year in savings.
- $39,995 – Mohawk Powersports, Maxwelton
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 41 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $2,544 per year in savings.
- $24,720 – Southern Appalachian Labor School, Kincaid
- This funding will assist with repairing the roofs of two community center facilities.
- $24,238 – Wooten Machine, Huntington
- This funding will be used to purchase and install energy efficient LED lighting, which will realize $41,589 per year in savings.
- $14,665 – Arbaugh Farm, Asbury
- This funding will be used to purchase and install an 18.25 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $1,106 per year in savings.
- $12,358 – Rebecca’s House of Flowers, Moorefield
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 12.05 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $1,072 per year in savings.
- $12,182 – Duffield, Lovejoy & Boggs, Huntington
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 14.24 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $2,505 per year in savings.
- $8,446 – Main Street Estate, West Union
- This funding will be used to purchase and install an 8.76 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will realize $5,001 per year in savings.
- $5,680 – Channel Creasing Matrix, Martinsburg
- This funding will be used to purchase and install LED lighting, which will realize $1,616 per year in savings.
Previous Article