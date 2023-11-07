FAMIGLIA D’ORO TV DEBUTS 1ST U.S. & GLOBAL INDEPENDENT OTT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIGITAL & LIVE STREAMING TV PLATFORM
"Created for the World", Famiglia D'Oro TV is on Amazon Fire, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, & LG TV & accesses 300MM subscribers & 350 SoMe platforms.
We remove the “blockers,” “middle persons,” & persons from their platforms that tell you what you should monetize from your content. As you promote content with your funds, they sit back & collect.”HARTFORD, CT, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famiglia D’Oro (Golden Family) TV app is the world’s first independent economic development digital & live streaming platform. Hosted on Amazon Fire, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung TV, and LG TV, Famiglia D’Oro TV has access to more than 300 million subscribers and is on 350 social media platforms.
Established in 2022, Famiglia D’Oro TV debuts in forty-eight states and twenty-four countries, including Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. This platform launches an autonomous platform with multiple channels to create, produce, and display original domestic and global content without barriers. Famiglia D’Oro TV removes the “blockers,” “middlepersons,” and individuals that tell you what you are supposed to monetize from your creation/content like other platforms. While you are still obligated to promote your content utilizing your funds, they sit back and collect enormously. With Famiglia D’Oro TV, you have complete control of your content from day one.
Content on the platform generates profit-making opportunities in business, education (public, private, charter schools, and higher ed), technology, marketing and advertising, culture, travel, business, music, arts, entertainment, sports, politics, and more. Content on Famiglia D'Oro TV allows fundraising opportunities for non-profit, NGO organizations, and faith-based institutions.
“Famiglia D’Oro TV is the golden opportunity for anyone to develop and showcase original content on their channel for any audience to experience,” said Yvonne Renee Davis, Co-Founder. “We empower creators worldwide to keep ownership of their content while we stream it for you. We support Creators, one stream at a time.”
In partnership with the non-profit organization Save Our Schools for Our Kids Foundation, Maliza Umaskini, and Famiglia D’Oro TV launched its gateway donation platform and TV Channel dedicated to Eradicating Poverty and Empowering Women and Children in Africa. The channel will also showcase its reality shows, artists, musicians, and entertainers for concerts, shows, and live streaming.
“We are proud of the partnership with Famiglia D’Oro TV and U.S. NGO Save Our Schools for Our Kids Foundation,” said Sadat Muhindi, Founder, Maliza Umaskini, Nairobi Kenya. With the digital entertainment TV channel and gateway donation platform for women, children, and families in need, we can reach and engage millions with any original content in East, South, and Sub-Saharan Africa. This portal connects us directly to the people and cultures in the Western Hemisphere.”
Log on to https://www.famigliadorotv.com to register and download the app to become a part of a televised revolution.
