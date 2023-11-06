“Prince Juan” By Alpha Villanea A Captivating Journey into a World of Intrigue and Adventure
Prince Juan, a character torn between duty and desire, tradition and ambition. Set in a meticulously crafted world, readers will be transported to the enchanting realm of Villanea, a land filled with lush landscapes, intricate politics, and hidden secrets. As readers delve into the pages, they'll experience a whirlwind of emotions, from heart-pounding suspense to heartwarming connections.
This incredible tale of Prince Juan and his extraordinary journey to discover true love and claim his rightful place on the throne. He's been given three months to find a princess who captures his heart and make her his bride. If he doesn't succeed, he'll be bound to marry the one his father, the king, has chosen for him—a fate he's determined to avoid.
So off he sets on a grand adventure, a quest to find the love that's destined for him. Along his path, he encounters the enchanting Princess Maria, from a magical kingdom. Their connection is nothing short of magical itself, and love blossoms between them with an intensity that's undeniable.
But as with any great story, challenges arise. Princess Maria's father, the wise King Solomon, is reluctant to part with his treasured daughter. He wants the very best for her and isn't easily swayed by matters of the heart. And so, he presents Prince Juan with a series of three nearly impossible tests. These trials are meant to prove that he's truly deserving of marrying Maria.
It's a tale of love against all odds, of proving oneself, and of the kind of magic that resides within us all. So, if you're ready for an adventure that'll tug at your heartstrings and leave you rooting for Prince Juan and Princess Maria, then this is a story you won't want to miss.
About the Author
Born and raised in the Philippines, Alpha Villanea embarked on her academic journey by completing a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management at Iligan Medical Center College. Following her studies, she set her sights on new horizons, immigrating to Canada in 2009. Since then, Canada has become both her home and the canvas upon which she has painted her remarkable story.
Alpha Villanea is a celebrated author known for her ability to transport readers to worlds of imagination and wonder. With a keen knack for crafting compelling stories and vibrant characters. Alpha has garnered a loyal following of readers eager to partake in each new literary adventure.
The book was inspired by her Grandmother. Per Alpha’s perspective, “After my grandmother passed away I was devastated I can't see her one last time. I thought I wanted to do something for her as a gift, so, this bedtime story came to my mind I want to bring the story to life in memory of her. That’s how Prince Juan came to life.”
Message from the Author:
This is a classic story that will be enjoyed by all family. "I wanted to create a world that readers could lose themselves in a place where the boundaries of reality and imagination blur." Alpha Villanea explains. "The journey of Prince Juan is not only one of physical exploration but also a journey of self-discovery, as he grapples with his identity, responsibilities, and the true nature of power."
Alpha’s previous promotional activity was Whistler Writers Festival.
Motivated by the success of her initial published book she is set to release another book, titled “IT’S HARD TO BE A WOMAN”, a memoir rooted in her own life experiences. She wanted to have a fellow Filipino artist to create illustration for her second book but encountered difficulty in tracking one. But found a number of talented painters, whom she quickly grew to admire and start collecting art in 2019 and showcase Filipino talent through exhibit.
Recently, she organized an art exhibit, the Philippine Art Gala Night which took place at Maury Young Arts Center in which she said “I am captured by the idea of sharing our culture through the world of art in hopes to be able to gain deeper understanding and connection, regardless of our cultural differences or beliefs.”
Also, Alpha recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book, ‘Prince Juan’.
Logan Crawford TV Interview Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UW0zi-7XxdU
If you are interested in buying her book, just visit her web site www.alphaartgallery.biz or click the link from amazon Prince Juan: Villanea, Alpha: 9781525509872: Amazon.com: Books
Prince Juan on Spotlight with Logan Crawford