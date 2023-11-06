Mountain Top Properties Inc. Revises Business Strategy
Mountain Top Properties Inc. Revises Business Strategy With Development of High-End Real Estate Portfolio and Cutting-Edge ‘PropTech’ Platform
Mountain Top Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:MTPP)LIVERPOOL, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via IBN – Mountain Top Properties Inc. (OTC: MTPP) is pleased to announce it has repositioned itself as a diversified real estate holding company to acquire, sell and/or operate assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The Company will specialize in real estate development, property management and property technology (“PropTech”). MTPP is poised to develop its interests in high-end real estate and cutting-edge PropTech while it works to build a formidable portfolio of residential properties.
As part of the Company’s new strategic launch, MTPP has formed Mountain Top Realty Inc. (“MTR”) and Mountain Top Capital Fund I, LLC (“MTCF”), both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries. MTCF will include development and redevelopment opportunities in and around the New York beachfront known as the Hamptons. MTCF is partnering with one of the most experienced and successful custom home builders in the Hamptons market. MTCF’s partnership with a legacy builder of more than $400 million worth of custom homes over the past four decades provides a new approach and knowledge of the area that promises to be a driving force for the Company. MTR will manage MTCF and other limited partnerships in various locations with an initial focus on the Northeastern region of the U.S.
In the short term, MTPP also plans to seek an OTCQX listing while it adds PropTech and artificial intelligence (“AI”) initiatives to its real estate-based holdings. MTPP plans to leverage cutting edge PropTech and AI to manage limited partnerships and direct real estate projects for long- and short-term strategies. The company is already under contract for the acquisition of multiple, exciting properties as part of its build-up.
For more information about MTPP please visit www.mountain-top-properties.com
Forward Looking Statements:
Some of the statements contained in this press release and the documents incorporated herein are by reference are considered “Forward Looking Statements.” In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied by these statements.
The Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this release are reasonable based on the information available to us on the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
Cole Ferry
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
+1 310-299-1717
email us here