Moldova, Ukraine: apply to the second Interreg call for proposals

The European Union’s Interreg Danube Region Programme has opened a second call for proposals until 29 March 2024 for transnational cooperation projects addressing shared regional challenges.

The latest call has a budget of €38.7 million available to public authorities, non-profit and  research organisations, educational institutions, and other relevant stakeholders from the Danube region.

The region includes several EU Member States and five accession countries, including Moldova and Ukraine (Odesa, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi oblasts).

Projects must foster regional development and focus on a greener, low carbon and more social Danube Region and better cooperative governance in the Region.

The Interreg programmes are funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and aim to strengthen cooperation between regions and countries within and bordering the EU. The 2021-2027 funding period focuses on addressing current challenges like climate change, digital transformation, and social inclusion.

The deadline for applications is 29 March 2024. 

